Retired Hennepin County District Judge Martha Holton Dimick announced her run for Hennepin County attorney Wednesday, citing the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 as a factor in her career move.

Holton Dimick was appointed to the Hennepin County bench in 2012 by Gov. Mark Dayton but retired recently to join the county attorney race, where she faces five challengers.

"As much as I valued my time on the bench, the murder of George Floyd and dramatic increase in violence in my North Minneapolis community changed my perspective," Holton Dimick said on her campaign's Twitter account. "We need a leader who is willing to put community safety over politics when prosecuting criminals, and hold police accountable when they use excessive force and violate public trust."

Holton Dimick, who lives in north Minneapolis, was not immediately available for comment. She said on Twitter that she wants to rebuild trust and "restore effectiveness" to the office, which is the largest of its kind in the state. She said that were she elected, she would not treat the post as "a political football or a stepping stone to higher office."

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced in September that he would not seek re-election. The office oversees 98 attorneys in the civil division and 110 attorneys in the criminal division. The office has an annual budget of $61.9 million for fiscal year 2021. The Hennepin County attorney's annual salary is $195,065.

The slate of county attorney candidates in this November's election also includes former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, former Minneapolis City Council President and current Assistant Anoka County Attorney Paul Ostrow, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Saraswati Singh, Richfield City Council Member Simon Trautmann and Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

Holton Dimick's website listed her priorities as preventing and prosecuting gun violence, improving police-community relations, advocating for fairness in sentencing and working with legislators on a bill to reform arbitration between police officers and their employers so it's easier to fire officers who misbehave.

Her priorities also include removing fentanyl-laced drugs from the streets, rehabilitating teenagers in an effort to combat the dramatic spike in carjackings across the metro, improving police training and decriminalizing marijuana possession while rehabilitating addicts.

"My small community in North Minneapolis has averaged nearly one shooting victim per day since mid-2020, a threefold increase over the previous years," Holton Dimick said on her website. "We must do everything in our power to restore safety."

According to her campaign website: Holton Dimick raised her daughter alone while holding down multiple jobs and attending college on the weekends. She worked as a nurse, nursing home supervisor and home health care nurse before earning her law degree at Marquette University Law School.

She worked for law firms in the Twin Cities for about 10 years before becoming a prosecutor with the Hennepin County attorney's office in 1999 under then-County Attorney Amy Klobuchar.

"She became the first community prosecutor assigned to the Northside, where she collaborated with police, neighborhood associations, faith-based communities, and residents of the fourth precinct to improve public safety," said Holton Dimick's website.

Before joining the bench, Holton Dimick became Minneapolis' deputy city attorney in 2009.

"The tumultuous year that followed the murder of George Floyd was a turning point for me," Holton Dimick said on her website. "My position as district court judge was great for making changes in one life at a time, but it limited my ability to affect system-wide reforms. I believe that our current system is broken and our leaders lack the political courage to forcefully and effectively respond to the issues affecting our communities today. I am not a politician, but I have spent my life fighting for victims and against injustice."