Former Minneapolis City Council President Paul Ostrow announced Thursday that he will run for Hennepin County Attorney, bringing the field of candidates to five.

Ostrow is an assistant Anoka County Attorney. His challengers for the post, which comes up for election this November, are former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Saraswati Singh, Richfield City Council Member Simon Trautmann and Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

In a news release, Ostrow's campaign said his leadership on the Minneapolis City Council, experience as a prosecutor on violent crimes and community volunteerism made him "uniquely qualified" to oversee the state's largest prosecutorial office.

"I have dedicated my volunteer engagement to creating a political culture that brings us together and rebuilds faith in our civic institutions," Ostrow said on his campaign website. "...My career in public service has been a tremendous responsibility but also a great privilege. Using my experience and passion towards being your Hennepin County Attorney would be a great honor."

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced in September that he would not seek re-election. The Hennepin County attorney oversees the state's largest office of its kind, with 98 attorneys in the civil division and 110 attorneys in the criminal division. The office has an annual budget of $61.9 million for fiscal year 2021. The Hennepin County attorney's current salary is $195,065.

Ostrow's campaign website listed his priorities as rebuilding the "broken" relationship between the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and police, rebuilding trust with the public by sharing data from his office online and in an annual public hearing, keeping violent offenders behind bars and cracking down on "drug kingpins" and cartels.

"Efforts to punish all police, and the communities that most need the police by defunding the police, are destructive and wrong," Ostrow said on his campaign website. "Blanket policies that ignore the challenges of police work are dangerous."

His other priorities include empowering police to do their jobs but holding them accountable and looking into "alternatives to felony convictions."

Ostrow served on the Minneapolis City Council from 1998 to 2009. He was council president from 2002 to 2006, and was also chair of the Ways and Means Committee and a member of the Public Safety Committee. He also chaired the Hennepin County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee.

Ostrow has been a prosecutor in Anoka County for the last 12 years, formerly worked as an assistant Blue Earth County attorney in juvenile court and served as general counsel and city prosecutor for suburban cities for 12 years, according to his campaign website.

"I earned a reputation for fairness, integrity, independence, and hard work," Ostrow said on on his website regarding his time on the city council. "I led efforts for financial and regulatory reforms. I built relationships with business owners, immigrants, and neighborhood organizations. I partnered with artists to create the internationally recognized Northeast Minneapolis Arts District and continue to serve as a volunteer board member today."

Ostrow's campaign website said that as a prosecutor he's worked to combat drug-trafficking and led changes to drug charging policies in order to "reduce collateral consequences and encourage treatment over incarceration" for low-level offenders.

"I have seen firsthand the heartbreak of victims of violent crime and the dedication of law enforcement professionals," Ostrow said.

Ostrow's campaign said that as a member of the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, he has taken a position in litigation "against the City of Minneapolis for the 'sleight of hand' that we allege hides police disciplinary records from the public."

Ostrow grew up in Golden Valley and graduated from St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota Law School. He lives in northeast Minneapolis with his wife and has two adult children.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Ostrow supported prohibiting problematic officers from testifying in court. He supports divulging to defense attorneys the disciplinary history of officers listed as witnesses.