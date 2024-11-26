Black Sheep Pizza closing on Eat Street plus other restaurant news

When it first opened in 2008, the Star Tribune‘s then-restaurant critic Rick Nelson marveled at all aspects of owner Jordan Smith’s pizza, including “that glorious crust, which stands at attention when it’s pulled off the plate” that results in, “a crisp beauty that confidently straddles the fine line between thin and sturdy.” During its tenure, Black Sheep has received national notes of recognition for its deliciousness, from the Food Network to Taste of Home.