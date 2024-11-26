After a decade of coal-fired good times, Black Sheep has announced that the Eat Street location at 2550 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., will close Nov. 30. The good news is that the original North Loop location will continue to operate unchanged.
Black Sheep Pizza closing on Eat Street plus other restaurant news
4 openings to know about include a bakery wine bar, vegan juicy lucys and the return of Nankin’s original Wanderers Punch.
The company that once operated three restaurants plus an outpost at the airport will be down to just the one location after this month. The St. Paul location closed in 2022 after a decade in that location.
When it first opened in 2008, the Star Tribune‘s then-restaurant critic Rick Nelson marveled at all aspects of owner Jordan Smith’s pizza, including “that glorious crust, which stands at attention when it’s pulled off the plate” that results in, “a crisp beauty that confidently straddles the fine line between thin and sturdy.” During its tenure, Black Sheep has received national notes of recognition for its deliciousness, from the Food Network to Taste of Home.
Aki’s Bakery unveils WunderBar this week
Aki’s WunderBar (1712 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., akisbreadhaus.com) celebrates its grand opening this week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. In addition to all the bread goods and pretzels that fans have come to know and love from Aki‘s, there are now German bread snacks to be paired with beverages.
Drinks available include wine, beer and cocktails, with food bites like a pretzel quiche, charcuterie board, brats and more.
New Cantonese fare at Lyn-Lake
Jade Dynasty has taken over the long dormant Fuji-Ya location in Minneapolis. Owners Chuen “Paul” Wu and Eric Zeng have fully redone the restaurant that was damaged during the 2020 uprising. Wu’s family operated the iconic Minneapolis restaurant Nankin, and its famous Wanderers Punch will be on the cocktail menu.
Other tempting items from the menu include Peking duck, deep-fried walleye and congee. Service also includes hot pot and dim sum. Located at 600 W. Lake St., Mpls., it’s open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.
More vegan burgers and cocktails
Francis Burger Joint is officially open at 3900 E. Lake St., Mpls. The beloved vegan burger spot started in Northeast and chose the former Peppers & Fries location for version 2.0.
On the menu are the same Impossible burgers — including that vegan juicy lucy — and a whole selection of tasty beverages, including a malt and cocktails.
It’s open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
Grand Avenue cookie shop now open
Baking Betty’s has opened up shop at 1700 Grand Av. in St. Paul just in time for cookie season. Founder Emily Osterberg‘s cookies are available by holiday theme, for delivery or even in cookie cake form. The new bakery is open Mon.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sat. from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Cookies also can be ordered for delivery or nationwide shipping. Get all the details at bakingbettys.com.
