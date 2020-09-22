Game on.

The WNBA announced Tuesday that Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series between the Lynx and Seattle will be played at 8 tonight after it was postponed Sunday because of multiple inconclusive COVID-19 results from Seattle players.

In a news release, the league said all but one of the players with inconclusive tests have been cleared to rejoin the Storm. The additional player tested negative and is still waiting results of another test to meet WNBA health and safety protocols.

“The health and safety of all players and staff continue to be our top priority. After comprehensive consultation with health and safety specialists following the additional testing of Seattle’s players and staff as well as the implementation of contact tracing, we feel confident in moving forward with the Storm and Lynx taking the court for Game 1 of their Semifinals series,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are coordinating with medical specialists.”

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier said Sunday was a strange day. The team was ready to play, they had arrived at the gym, the adrenaline was flowing. Then they found out they wouldn’t be playing.

“It was obviously surprising,” she said after shootaround Tuesday. “[Not playing] never even crossed our minds, really. But I think the league made the correct decision. … They decided to be better safe than sorry, which we obviously agreed with.”

The Lynx didn’t practice Monday. But many players got treatment, took ice baths. Many players also got shots up in the gym and watched some more film.

What they didn’t do was worry about things they couldn’t control. Which is why they went to their morning shoot fully expecting to play even before the announcement was made.

“That’s kind of what this whole season has been about,” Bridget Carleton said. “Controlling what you can, working as hard as you can, sticking together. We’ve been able to push through all season with different things being thrown at us. This is just another one of those situations.”

The Lynx are without guard Lexie Brown, who has left the WNBA’s bubble in Florida. She had been sidelined since Sept. 6 and was going through the concussion protocol.

Center Sylvia Fowles, who missed most of the regular season, is listed as questionable to play because of her calf injury. She played briefly in the Lynx’ second-round victory over Phoenix that moved the team into the best-of-five series with the Storm.