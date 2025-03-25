Politics

Republicans stand by Pete Hegseth amid text dispute as Democrats call for his resignation

Former Minnesota GOP Sen. Norm Coleman, who helped usher Hegseth through Senate confirmation process, rebuffed calls for Hegseth to resign.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 9:15PM
Pete Hegseth, center, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee at the Capitol in Washington in January. Some Democrats have called for him to resign. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON - Forest Lake-native Pete Hegseth’s text chain shared with a journalist divulging national security plans resulted in calls for his resignation just months into his tenure leading the Pentagon.

Democrats called for a full investigation into what happened -- and some for Hegseth’s and President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s resignation -- after Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic was looped into a text chain. They and other national security leaders were discussing plans to bomb the Houthi rebels in Yemen on the encrypted messaging app Signal.

Goldberg said the thread included sensitive information about the attack, including “specific time of a future attack. Specific targets, including human targets, meant to be killed in that attack. Weapons systems,” he told MSNBC.

Signal app on a smartphone is seen on a mobile device screen in Chicago on Tuesday. (Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)

Fellow Minnesotan and now head of the Democratic National Committee Ken Martin quickly set the tone for the party Monday evening by calling for Hegseth’s resignation or firing.

“As a Minnesotan, Pete Hegseth is the worst export from Minnesota that we’ve ever seen,” Martin said in an interview sitting alongside U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “His actions ... undisciplined way of communicating, put Americans’ lives at risk and he needs to either resign or be fired.”

Reps. Kelly Morrison and Ilhan Omar followed Martin’s lead Tuesday. Morrison called for both Hegseth and Waltz’s resignation. Waltz apparently was the first official to loop Goldberg into the text chain.

“This level of negligence in handling American military intelligence is completely unacceptable. Defense Secretary Hegseth and National Security Advisor Waltz must immediately resign — or be fired,” Morrison said in a statement. She also called for a congressional oversight investigation to “ensure this never happens again.”

Omar called Hegseth “an embarrassment to Minnesota” who should resign.

“His complete incompetence and blatantly illegal actions demonstrate he is grossly unfit to lead the Department of Defense,” Omar said in a statement. “He should resign immediately for putting our national security and military personnel at risk.”

The National Security Council confirmed the text chain was authentic. Meanwhile, Hegseth and the White House have denied that any “war plans” were discussed in the thread.

Some Republicans called for an investigation into the incident. But Trump and other Republicans indicated Tuesday they plan to move on and are standing by Hegseth and Waltz.

Related Coverage

Business

Trump downplays national security team texting military operation plan on Signal as a minor 'glitch'

Politics

Trump intel officials testify on threat from drug cartels as Dems press them on leak of attack plans

Politics

Trump officials texted war plans to a group chat in a secure app that included a journalist

Politics

Pete Hegseth casts himself as change agent in defense secretary confirmation hearing

“The main thing was, nothing happened,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “The attack was totally successful. From what I understand, it took place during, and it wasn’t classified information.” Trump indicated that there likely will be no firings following the incident and does not think Waltz should apologize.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, left to right, sit during a meeting in the Oval Office on March 13. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Former Minnesota Republican Sen. Norm Coleman, who helped usher Hegseth through a tough U.S. Senate confirmation process to his post, rebuffed calls for Hegseth to quit.

“I think the calls for resignation are foolishness. Ultimately, people serve at the pleasure of the president.” Coleman said in an interview. “What you got here was, in the end, a public reveal of some very good policy and thoughtful policy discussions. So, no downside in that.”

Asked if he Hegseth should be investigated for the text spat, Rep. Brad Finstad, the only member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, differed to the White House.

“Safeguarding classified information is critical to national security,” Finstad said in a statement. “While this situation is still under investigation, I am confident that the Trump Administration will take the necessary steps to address this and ensure it will not happen again.”

Rep. Betty McCollum, who serves as a ranking member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, also called for a congressional investigation, seeking an understanding if “the inappropriate use of Signal is a widespread practice within the Trump Administration, whether the Espionage Act was violated, and how this security lapse impacts our relationships with intelligence-sharing partners around the globe,”

Sen. Tina Smith slammed the Trump administration for “denying the truth and shifting the blame to anyone but themselves.”

“Real leaders take accountability when they make mistakes. The most senior members of our national security and intelligence community agencies made a colossal mistake,” Smith said in a statement.

about the writer

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Appeals court allows Trump administration to suspend approval of new refugees amid lawsuit

card image

The Trump administration can stop approving new refugees for entry into the U.S. but has to allow in people who were conditionally accepted before the president suspended the nation's refugee admissions system, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.

Politics

Republicans stand by Pete Hegseth amid text dispute as Democrats call for his resignation

card image

World

US says it brokered deal to end fighting in the Black Sea in talks with Ukraine and Russia

card image