Republicans stand by Pete Hegseth amid text dispute as Democrats call for his resignation

WASHINGTON - Forest Lake-native Pete Hegseth’s text chain shared with a journalist divulging national security plans resulted in calls for his resignation just months into his tenure leading the Pentagon.
Democrats called for a full investigation into what happened -- and some for Hegseth’s and President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s resignation -- after Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic was looped into a text chain. They and other national security leaders were discussing plans to bomb the Houthi rebels in Yemen on the encrypted messaging app Signal.
Goldberg said the thread included sensitive information about the attack, including “specific time of a future attack. Specific targets, including human targets, meant to be killed in that attack. Weapons systems,” he told MSNBC.
Fellow Minnesotan and now head of the Democratic National Committee Ken Martin quickly set the tone for the party Monday evening by calling for Hegseth’s resignation or firing.
“As a Minnesotan, Pete Hegseth is the worst export from Minnesota that we’ve ever seen,” Martin said in an interview sitting alongside U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “His actions ... undisciplined way of communicating, put Americans’ lives at risk and he needs to either resign or be fired.”
Reps. Kelly Morrison and Ilhan Omar followed Martin’s lead Tuesday. Morrison called for both Hegseth and Waltz’s resignation. Waltz apparently was the first official to loop Goldberg into the text chain.
“This level of negligence in handling American military intelligence is completely unacceptable. Defense Secretary Hegseth and National Security Advisor Waltz must immediately resign — or be fired,” Morrison said in a statement. She also called for a congressional oversight investigation to “ensure this never happens again.”
Omar called Hegseth “an embarrassment to Minnesota” who should resign.