Remember Camp Snoopy at the Mall of America? Send us your photos and videos

Submit your old Camp Snoopy memories below for a chance to be featured in an upcoming video.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 8:50PM
Camp Snoopy at the Mall of America (Tom Sweeney /The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Not much remains today of Camp Snoopy, the woodsy indoor theme park where Charlie Brown and the gang once came to life inside the Mall of America.

Curious Minnesota recently did a dive into what happened to the beloved theme park and how Nickelodeon Universe came to be.

The giant red dog bowl where groups met up, the Snoopy bounce house, the whimsical fountain — all were replaced years ago by the characters and branding of Nickelodeon Universe.

But Camp Snoopy still conjures nostalgic memories for the people who grew up visiting this unique attraction. People at the mall can still experience pieces of the original park, like the Log Chute.

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

