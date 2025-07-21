New rules, more competition jumpstart real estate company consolidations

Twin Cities-based Re/Max Results is deepening its foothold in Wisconsin, making a rare acquisition in the regional brokerage scene that could be the start of a deluge.
The large and locally grown real estate company recently bought Re/Max Affiliates, which has three offices and nearly 30 agents in the Eau Claire area. The move builds out Results’ presence in the state, where it already has several offices.
Results didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but it breaks a dry spell for the company: It’s the brokerage’s first acquisition in several years and one of scant expansions by any Twin Cities brokerage.
“It’s our first post-COVID acquisition,” said Brenda Tushaus, CEO of Re/Max Results. “We had to slow down due to budget constraints, but we’re back in full-swing acquisition mode again.”
Re/Max Results, like Re/Max Affiliates, is a franchisee of the larger Re/Max network that has more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices in more than 110 countries and territories around the world.
Results’ new Wisconsin offices in Bloomer, Eau Claire and Menomonie join locations in Superior, Hudson, Ellsworth, Galesville, Holmen, Onalaska and La Crosse. All are the product of a company goal to reach across the state.
This growth comes at a somewhat complicated time in the real estate industry, after the pandemic created considerable uncertainty but also challenges.
Home sales have plateaued in the past two years, creating more competition for deals among agents. A blockbuster National Association of Realtors settlement in 2024 has changed many of the rules, including the bedrock commission structure.