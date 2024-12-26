Regrets? Joe Biden may have a few.

The visit, White House officials said as they issued a readout on Biden’s call with the pope last week, is officially to discuss world peace. But according to a person familiar with his plans for the trip, Biden is also going to the Holy See to seek solace and “relief” as he exits the world stage. Francis, that person said, has become an ally and sounding board, trading occasional phone calls with Biden. Some of those conversations have been casual check-ins of the “Hey, how you doing?” variety.