Greater Minnesota

Red Wing juvenile center’s well-being checks faulted before teen’s death, investigation says

A state inspector general’s report also finds the facility did not seek parental approval before administering medication to the young inmate.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 8:18PM
The Department of Corrections juvenile facility in Red Wing, Minn. (Department of Corrections)

A state investigation has concluded that the correctional facility in Red Wing had violated four correctional standards in the lead up to the death of a juvenile last fall.

The violations, revealed in a Corrections Department report earlier this year by the department’s inspector general’s office, included failing to properly conduct well-being checks the night the juvenile was found unresponsive.

The report also states that the facility did not seek permission from a parent or guardian before administering an unspecified medication to the inmate.

The 16-year-old was found dead on October 19, 2024. The death was ruled a suicide by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the investigation:

In the overnight hours leading up to the death, staff were documented on camera conducting well-being checks lasting about 1 second each.

While the checks were completed within the required 30-minute timeframes, the report concluded that the brevity of the visits would not have allowed “a reasonable person to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.”

State policy requires juvenile security staff to look for any unusual movement, ensure breathing and see skin during well-being checks.

The Red Wing detention center has since been ordered to retrain all staff on the requirements of well-being checks. The inspector’s office said ongoing monitoring would also be conducted through on-site visits and inspections.

In addition, the investigation found that the day before the death, the facility failed to document the whereabouts of the juvenile for an hour between about 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

The facility was also found to be in violation of a state statute requiring background checks on any facility serving children or youth.

The inspector general’s office said a staff member who was on duty at the time of the death had failed to cooperate with background requirements. The facility had been notified more than a year earlier that the staff member needed to be removed from his position immediately.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to questions about what actions have been taken since the filing of the investigation in January.

Built in 1889, the Red Wing correctional facility is licensed to hold up to 88 juvenile offenders from across the state.

about the writer

about the writer

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

IRRRB picks new chair to replace Justin Eichorn, out after he resigned from Senate after arrest

card image

Sen. Robert Farnsworth of Hibbing is new chair of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board.

Greater Minnesota

Red Wing juvenile center’s well-being checks faulted before teen’s death, investigation says

card image

Greater Minnesota

FBI, U.S. Attorney allege former Sen. Eichorn familiar with soliciting sex; involved wife after arrest

card image