Red Wing juvenile center’s well-being checks faulted before teen’s death, investigation says

A state investigation has concluded that the correctional facility in Red Wing had violated four correctional standards in the lead up to the death of a juvenile last fall.
The violations, revealed in a Corrections Department report earlier this year by the department’s inspector general’s office, included failing to properly conduct well-being checks the night the juvenile was found unresponsive.
The report also states that the facility did not seek permission from a parent or guardian before administering an unspecified medication to the inmate.
The 16-year-old was found dead on October 19, 2024. The death was ruled a suicide by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to the investigation:
In the overnight hours leading up to the death, staff were documented on camera conducting well-being checks lasting about 1 second each.
While the checks were completed within the required 30-minute timeframes, the report concluded that the brevity of the visits would not have allowed “a reasonable person to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.”
State policy requires juvenile security staff to look for any unusual movement, ensure breathing and see skin during well-being checks.