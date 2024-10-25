News & Politics

Juvenile found dead inside Red Wing correctional facility

Officials are still trying to determine how the death occurred.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 1:05PM
The Department of Corrections juvenile facility in Red Wing, Minn. (Department of Corrections)

A juvenile has died while in detention at the Red Wing correctional facility in southeastern Minnesota.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections said staff on Saturday found an inmate who was unresponsive. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. Paramedics arrived and the resident was pronounced dead at the scene, said spokeswoman Shannon Loehrke.

An investigation is underway to determine how the inmate died, she added.

No information about the identify of the deceased was released.

The Red Wing facility has a capacity of 88 inmates.

