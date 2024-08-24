A tie in a Mille Lacs County commissioner primary and a tight race for a seat on the Bemidji City Council are resulting in ballot recounts.
Recounts called for two primary races in Bemidji and Mille Lacs County
Both recounts are open to the public.
The recounts were announced following the Aug. 13 primary. The difference for a publicly funded recount has to be fewer than 10 votes, which is the case in both races.
Bemidji’s recount will take place Aug. 28 and are open to the public.
In Mille Lacs, candidates Aaron James Plumski and Diana Klages each received 79 votes in the primary, and the recount. They are running for District 3, which includes the cities of Milaca and Foreston.
Whoever is determined to be the winner will face Jay Munson in the general election. He garnered 112 votes, while incumbent Phil Peterson did not seek reelection. Plumski requested the recount, according to the public notice.
In Bemidji, incumbent Lynn Eaton came out on top with 126 votes in Ward 5, which stretches along the southeast shores of Lake Bemidji. There was a seven vote difference between his two challengers.
Michael Meehlhause requested a recount after coming in last with 99 votes. Bill Batchelder garnered 106 votes. The winner will face Eaton in the Nov. 5 general election.
Meehlhause told the Bemidji Pioneer that he doesn’t anticipate a change in results and trusts the county’s electoral system. But he called for a recount to ensure that all the ballots cast were counted accurately.
The Beltrami County auditor will conduct the recount at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the county boardroom. The Mille Lacs County auditor will start the recount at 10 a.m. in the historic courthouse.
