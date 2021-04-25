MINNEAPOLIS
Karen Kay Fisher Patton, as surety for Orientations Inc., doing business as Designer Sign Systems, 16030 Uplander St. NW., Andover; filed April 22, 21-40708; Chap. 7; assets, $544,812; liabilities, $3,167,901.
Michael D. Miller and Kathryn L. Miller, as surety for Miller Farms Annandale LLC, 9217 105th St. NW., Annandale; filed April 22, 21-40711; Chap. 7; assets, $768,182; liabilities, $831,829.
St. Paul
Joseph Paul McWilliams, as surety for Stone Lake I LLC, Stone Lake II LLC and Stone Lake III LLC, 16161 Creekwood Circle, Prior Lake; filed April 22, 21-30642; Chap. 7; assets, $484,632; liabilities, $2,230,882.
Eric Robert Weiss, doing business as Bid Kato, Northern Freights and Bid Minnesota, Mankato, Minn.; filed April 23, 21-30651; Chap. 7; assets, $274,351; liabilities, $332,011.