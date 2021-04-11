MINNEAPOLIS
Mark Randall Jundt and Jennifer Lynn Jundt, as surety for Natural Luxe LLC and JJ's Coffee Co. LLC, doing business as Piper's Coffee & Burger Bar, 650 Minnetonka Highlands Lane, Long Lake; filed April 6, 21-40591; Chap. 7; assets, $1,081,066; liabilities, $2,366,732.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.
Nation
Alabama senators want Confederate tax to fund Black history
Two Alabama state senators say they want to divert part of a statewide property tax tied to the legacy of the Confederacy to preserve and promote Black history in the state.
Business
Alexander: Pros and cons of downsized 'Windows 10 in S mode'
Q: To get a lower price, I purchased a new laptop with Windows 10 running in "S mode." I understand that S mode is supposed…
Business
Minnesota companies weigh in among those supporting voting rights
Moves come after states passed or introduced laws restricting ballot access.
Business
Big Food is watching you: General Mills and rivals go all in on analytics
Pandemic-driven rise in online shopping has widened the trove of data available to companies as they target consumers.