MINNEAPOLIS

Mark Randall Jundt and Jennifer Lynn Jundt, as surety for Natural Luxe LLC and JJ's Coffee Co. LLC, doing business as Piper's Coffee & Burger Bar, 650 Minnetonka Highlands Lane, Long Lake; filed April 6, 21-40591; Chap. 7; assets, $1,081,066; liabilities, $2,366,732.