MINNEAPOLIS

Brent Mitchell Lundell, as surety for Lundell Holdings LLC, Lundell Brokerage LLC, C & B Fit LLC, M & M Management Services LLC, BC Cleaners LLC, Lundell Enterprises LLC, M & M Salon LLC, Lundell Capital LLC, LS Burnsville LLC and M & M Salon LLC, doing business as Ovations Salon, filed Dec. 30, 20-42866; Chap. 7; 3605 Hamilton Av., Wayzata; assets, $173,914; liabilities, $1,514,820.

Ericvan Anthony McDavid, as surety for EDMC Holdings LLC, Local Fetch LLC, Beltline Remarketing LLC, 10633 N. Shady Oak Court, Champlain; filed Jan. 4, 21-40002; Chap. 7; assets, $16,402; liabilities, $351,183.

Russell Mathew Moore, as surety for Moorekraft Paint and Decorating, 13619 NW. Yukon St., Anoka; filed Jan. 6, 21-40021; Chap. 7; assets, $719,116; liabilities, $700,539.

St. Paul

D2 LLC, 1021 Sunrise Dr., Woodbury; filed Dec. 31, 20-32859; Chap. 7; assets, $40,215; liabilities, $614,687. Eric Darwitz, chief manager.

Peterson Consulting Group Inc., doing business as Accelerated Practice Concepts, 7845 N. 3rd St., Oakdale; filed Dec. 31, 20-32863; Chap. 7; assets, $287,076; liabilities, $1,606,248. Stephanie Peterson, president.

Jeffery Robert Moore, as surety for Moorekraft Painting and Decorating, 782 Randy Av., Shoreview; filed Dec. 31, 20-32870; Chap. 7; assets, $740,179; liabilities, $726,421.

MJA Restaurants Burnsville LLC, doing business as JC's Sports Bar, 251 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; filed Jan. 7, 21-30029; Chap. 7; assets, $0; liabilities, $379,708. Michael Adams, president.