Minneapolis

River View Villas LLC, 5701 N. Kentucky Av., Crystal; filed Nov. 20, 20-42677; Chap. 7; assets, $260,000; liabilities, $185,000. Patricia Bolden, owner.

Barry Lee Rohweder and Jill Marie Rohweder, as surety Hallson Construction MN Inc., 1401 S. Texas Av., St. Louis Park; filed Nov. 23, 20-42689; Chap. 7; assets, $372,753; liabilities, $36,619.

St. Paul

Richard Leslie Toboz, as surety for Sled Dog Management Inc., 11513 Ravoux Av., Burnsville; filed Nov. 20, 20-32672; Chap. 7; assets, $371,616; liabilities, $409,574.

Richard Charles Levang, as surety for Levang Enterprises, and Kristin Michelle Levang, 9278 S. Jergen Av., Cottage Grove; filed Nov. 23, 20-32686; Chap. 7; assets, $662,910; liabilities, $824,904.

Marco Enterprises LLC, formerly doing business as Everest Holdings Ltd., 13457 N. Europa Court, Hugo; filed Nov. 25, 20-32694; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Linda Marotz, president.