St. Paul

AA Auto Technicians Inc., 1318 S. Frontage Rd., Hastings; filed Oct. 23, 20-32492; Chap. 11; assets, $67,749; liabilities, $347,076. Traci L. Wherley, president.

Angel Ruelas Castellano, as surety for FC Maple LLC, Phoenix LLC, and Taco Mobile by Fiesta LLC, and Maria Elena Alvarez Villanueva, as surety for FC Maple LLC, Fiesta Cancun LLC, Fiesta Hudson, Katrinas LLC, Primas LLC and Ruelas Grill & Cantina, LLC, 12901 Rose Bluff Rd., Burnsville; filed Oct. 23, 20-32493; Chap. 7; assets, $556,086; liabilities, $1,563,813.

J Group LLC, 4370 W. Round Lake Road, Arden Hills; filed Oct. 27, 20-32511; Chap. 11; assets, $2,044,810; liabilities, $1,113,734. John Koch, chief manager.

Amy Megan Lorber, doing business as Gardenaire LLC and Figue LLC, Rochester, Minn.; filed Oct. 28, 20-32515; Chap. 7; assets, $224,940; liabilities, $112,937.

T & M Top Hat Inc., doing business as Hat Trick Lounge, 134 E. 5th St., St. Paul; filed Oct. 29, 20-32524; Chap. 7; assets, $400; liabilities, $88,544. Michael Fish, vice president.