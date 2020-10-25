MINNEAPOLIS

Thorsen Enterprises Inc., doing business as PostNet Business Center and Postnet MN 115, 701 Washington Av., Minneapolis; filed Oct. 22, 20-42488; Chap. 7; assets, $880; liabilities, $19,680. David Thorsen, president.

St. Paul

Mark Lea Goering and Julie Ann Goering, doing business as Goering Farms, Jackson, Minn., filed Oct. 16, 20-32436; Chap. 12; assets, $1,807,572; liabilities, $1,373,420.

O’Reilly Custom 2 LLC, doing business as Foxtrot Burger Spot and Delicata Pizza & Gelato, 1421 Edgcumbe Rd., St. Paul; filed Oct. 22, 20-32476; Chap. 7; assets, $10,800; liabilities, $443,568. Matthew H. O’Reilly, CEO.