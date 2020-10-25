MINNEAPOLIS
Thorsen Enterprises Inc., doing business as PostNet Business Center and Postnet MN 115, 701 Washington Av., Minneapolis; filed Oct. 22, 20-42488; Chap. 7; assets, $880; liabilities, $19,680. David Thorsen, president.
St. Paul
Mark Lea Goering and Julie Ann Goering, doing business as Goering Farms, Jackson, Minn., filed Oct. 16, 20-32436; Chap. 12; assets, $1,807,572; liabilities, $1,373,420.
O’Reilly Custom 2 LLC, doing business as Foxtrot Burger Spot and Delicata Pizza & Gelato, 1421 Edgcumbe Rd., St. Paul; filed Oct. 22, 20-32476; Chap. 7; assets, $10,800; liabilities, $443,568. Matthew H. O’Reilly, CEO.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Utility cuts power to 26,500 Californians over wildfire risk
Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of customers in Northern California and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather.
Business
All Thrivent's new Minneapolis headquarters needs now is employees
The $125 million project is the latest building to rise downtown, but it will sit largely empty until at least January in an abundance of caution.
National
The Latest: Trump insists US 'rounding the turn' on virus
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Business
Employee-owned Reell Manufacturing is the realization of the founders' hopes in 1970
The owners broadened their approach and employees responded positively to the commitment to inclusivity.
Business
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
10/13, FlightBridgeED LLC-Critical Care Services Inc: Critical Care Services, doing business as Life Link III, has acquired FlightBridgeED, a medical education company that provides pre-hospital, critical…