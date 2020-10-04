MINNEAPOLIS
Chears Audiology Minneapolis Inc., 11 S. 10th Av., Hopkins; filed Oct. 1, 20-42354; Chap. 7; assets, $54,478; liabilities, $810,866. Kim Fishman, owner.
St. Paul
David F. Hallstrom and Diane L. Hallstrom, doing business as Hallstrom’s Florist and Greenhouse, Red Wing, Minn..; filed Sept. 29, 20-32302; Chap. 7; assets, $1,531,835; liabilities, $1,746,802.
Wilma Denise King, as surety for Harvest Management Group LLC, Living Life By Design LLC, Sunrise Travel and Tours LLC and Black Pearl Community Development, 2143 N. Albemarle Court, Roseville; filed Sept. 30, 20-32306; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.