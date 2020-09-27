MINNEAPOLIS
Vector Since 1989 Inc., doing business as Vector Tool & Manufacturing Inc., 206 Dundas Rd., Monticello; filed Sept. 21, 20-42239; Chap. 11; Michael A. Ryan, president and CEO.
St. Paul
Connectech LLC, N. 9463 71st St., Stillwater; filed Sept. 21, 20-32229; Chap. 7; assets, $8,604; liabilities, $127.243. Ryan Heiserman, CEO.
Scott Andrew Johnson and Carrielea Trainis Johnson, as surety for 20176WY-43 LLC, Wizard B Holding LLC, ZBI Corp., 7020 E. 236th St., Lakeville; filed Sept. 24, 20-32259; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
