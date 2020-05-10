MINNEAPOLIS
Andrew Datthang Nguyen, as surety for Wonders Holdings LLC, 6511 N. 83rd Court, Brooklyn Park; filed May 6, 20-41270; Chap. 7; assets, $202,916; liabilities, $563,467.
ST. PAUL
John C. Granlund, as surety for C$$ Holdings LLC, Weston Station LLC and Troika Cos. LLC, 13755 Guild Av., Apple Valley; filed May 1, 20-31256; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.
