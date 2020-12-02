Adam Thielen’s isolation lasted 10 days, as the Vikings receiver was cleared to return Wednesday from the team’s COVID list following a positive test result Nov. 23.

Thielen is expected to practice Wednesday afternoon and play Sunday against the Jaguars, according to coach Mike Zimmer. His 11 touchdown grabs led the NFL entering last weekend, when Thielen missed his first game of the season in the 28-27 win vs. Carolina.

NFL players with asymptomatic cases can return after five days with two negative tests, or after 10 days from the initial positive test. Symptomatic cases require a minimum 10-day quarantine.

The Vikings also promoted long snapper Andrew DePaola from the practice squad, signing the 33-year-old veteran to the active roster. He’ll replace 2019 seventh-round pick Austin Cutting, who was waived Tuesday and could re-sign to the practice squad this afternoon.

Cornerback Tae Hayes, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Appalachian State, has signed to the Vikings practice squad. Hayes was released from the Dolphins practice squad last month.