Rear-end crash on I-94 northwest of Twin Cities leaves one dead

The eastbound lanes were shut down for a few hours, but have reopened.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 11:30AM
One person died in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 94 in Monticello, the State Patrol said.

Susan Rintoul, 69, of Minot, N.D., was killed in what the patrol is calling a “rear-end” crash that happened about 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Hwy. 25.

Rintoul was a passenger in a Chevy Traverse and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, the patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Richard Rintoul, 71, also of Minot, was driving the Traverse and was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, the patrol said.

Drivers of a second car and a pickup truck also involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of a semi-truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, the patrol said.

Few details about the crash have been released. The patrol said all four vehicles were traveling east when “a rear-end collision occurred.”

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for a few hours Wednesday night, but have since reopened.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

