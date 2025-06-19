Rear-end crash on I-94 northwest of Twin Cities leaves one dead

One person died in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 94 in Monticello, the State Patrol said.
Susan Rintoul, 69, of Minot, N.D., was killed in what the patrol is calling a “rear-end” crash that happened about 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Hwy. 25.
Rintoul was a passenger in a Chevy Traverse and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, the patrol said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Richard Rintoul, 71, also of Minot, was driving the Traverse and was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries, the patrol said.
Drivers of a second car and a pickup truck also involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
The driver of a semi-truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, the patrol said.
Few details about the crash have been released. The patrol said all four vehicles were traveling east when “a rear-end collision occurred.”