Readers Write: Wildfires, health care cuts, sports facilities

It takes heart to show up every day when the starting pay at McDonald’s is $1 less than ours. To take away any resources we do have that allow the strong-minded to want to keep helping others in this field would be diabolical and inhumane. Where’s the progression? Services being cut will result in the decline of people with disabilities — physically, mentally, financially and every other way imaginable. That’s regression. The fact that staff need to make “sympathetic letters” to prevent further decline in the disability field enrages me. It makes me think the government putting people with disabilities back in hospitals rather than homes is not far away.