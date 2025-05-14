Readers Write: Wildfires, health care cuts, sports facilities

•••
In February 2024 the Star Tribune published my commentary titled “10 bold initiatives for Minnesota,” which offered ideas to build a stronger, safer and healthier Minnesota while also boosting our state’s economic development.
One of the easiest ideas to implement was the purchase of the Modular Aerial Fire Fighting System (MAFFS). The MAFFS system fits inside Minnesota Air National Guard C-130 aircraft. In the commentary, I recommended the Minnesota Legislature purchase a MAFFS system for every Air National Guard C-130 in our fleet, enabling our state to attack forest fires with alacrity.
Our Legislature took no action on this recommendation.
It was only a matter of time before climate change impacted our water cycle and drought returned to Minnesota forests. With three major fires now raging in northern Minnesota, we now see the double whammy of climate change and lack of action by both political parties in the Legislature to prepare Minnesota to effectively fight forest fires.
Yet there is still time to erase this mistake. As part of a final budget bill, the Legislature should fund the purchase of the MAFFS system, thus equipping the Minnesota Air National Guard to assist state, county and local officials in fighting forest fires. We want our own systems, ensuring access to MAFFS whenever needed.
In an era where bipartisan political agreement is … hard, this proposal protects people, property and our wilderness heritage. It is an easy win for Minnesota.