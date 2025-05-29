Readers Write: Vietnam War, Scheels case, ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ international students

Now his mother is bringing a lawsuit of wrongful death and negligent entrustment against Scheels. But does that mean Scheels was responsible for the teen being suicidal in the first place? If the teen hadn’t gotten his hands on the gun, is one to think he would not have found some other way to end his life? A very large number of young people commit suicide, and they don’t all go to Scheels to do it. We need to look in the mirror and not look away to blame others. Most suicides have environmental reasons behind them.