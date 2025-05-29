Readers Write: Vietnam War, Scheels case, ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ international students

•••
I’m a Vietnam War veteran and I disagree with the premise of the story “Protesters see Vietnam-era parallels” (front page, May 27). I think comparing the protests of today with the Vietnam War protests is an incredible stretch. I think the headline is sensationalist. A key and major difference between protests today and in the Vietnam War era is that young people then, especially young men, felt powerless over the draft. The draft at the time of Vietnam was a matter of life and death to many young men. I lived with that fear too. At the risk of being drafted with no choice in the matter, I enlisted in the Navy in 1972.
During that time a young man, if drafted, had basically two choices: Report for service or flee. Like most young men who were drafted, I chose service while others didn’t. That war created scars for our country that I don’t know will ever heal. So, reading a story about comparing protests of today with the Vietnam War protests gets my dander up. No protester today faces the threat of a draft, possible death or the decision to flee the country rather than report. During the Vietnam War, young people questioned the moral legitimacy of the war. They questioned why our country was involved in a war in Southeast Asia, a part of the world the average person was unfamiliar with. Protesters today do not face similar threats or issues.
Bob Doyle, Savage
SCHEELS CASE
No winners in this blame game
In the May 28 Minnesota Star Tribune I read a front-page story titled “Suit against Scheels over suicide can move forward.” In it, we learn that a 19-year-old was handed a gun at a Scheels store that he loaded and used to commit suicide.
Now his mother is bringing a lawsuit of wrongful death and negligent entrustment against Scheels. But does that mean Scheels was responsible for the teen being suicidal in the first place? If the teen hadn’t gotten his hands on the gun, is one to think he would not have found some other way to end his life? A very large number of young people commit suicide, and they don’t all go to Scheels to do it. We need to look in the mirror and not look away to blame others. Most suicides have environmental reasons behind them.
This is a serious problem that will not be solved by suing a gun store.