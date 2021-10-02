The lawsuit filed by unnamed health care workers seeking to overthrow the COVID-19 vaccination mandate is not only outrageous but immoral ("State health care workers sue over mandate," Sept. 29). After all, my fellow workers have sworn to do no harm, but in fact are vectors in spreading a worseningpandemic. They cite various reasons for their narcissism, but they do not have the courage to make their names known.

It seems obvious that the public should know their names and where they work, in order to lessen therisk of becoming infected.If they will not do this voluntarily, why not the state licensing boards? Or a counter-lawsuit?

I am not asking that they give up their principles, but only that they have the courage to acknowledge them publicly, and let their patients choose whether to seek care elsewhere.

Charles E. Dean, Apple Valley

POLICING

Vote 'yes' for flexibility, creativity

Our current system of public safety does not address the harm caused in our communities, and it's unfortunate our city has operated this way for over 60 years ("Vote 'no' on police charter change," editorial, Sept. 26). Currently, police are expected to handle all of our problems, even the ones they aren't equipped to handle. I'm voting "yes" on City Question 2 so the mayor and City Council can create a public-health-focused Department of Public Safety by nominating a department commissioner and using a data-driven community engagement process to establish the exact number and type of qualified professionals needed — including police officers — as well as the budget associated to support them. The same politicians who are spreading disinformation about this process have failed to bring us the change we need. City Question 2 is the plan to move past a police-only model to one that keeps all of us safe, by investing in preventive, compassionate solutions.

Kari Rueckert, Minneapolis

•••

As a resident of north Minneapolis I am disappointed with Attorney General Keith Ellison's faulty analysis of the upcoming public safety charter amendment ("Let the amendment start a conversation," Sept. 27). He stated: "I haven't heard from any [people] who want to eliminate the police entirely." On the contrary, several activists have stated in the Star Tribune and in other media that their ultimate goal is to eliminate the police entirely. He also states that "Nothing in the actual language says that [the Police Department will be eliminated]." The problem is that the amendment provides for police officers, "if necessary." In other words, employing peace officers will be optional. That's like an amendment that provides for a fire department, "if necessary," to put out fires. I'm for police reform, but not change that relies on twisted logic.

Dennis West, Minneapolis

•••

When Justine Damond was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department, the police chief was canned and the mayor was voted out. We can't turn a blind eye to the fact that years of police chiefs and mayors have not fixed this problem. We all, no matter our race or what ZIP code we live in, deserve safety, and most of us agree that our current system does not keep everyone safe. Instead of relying on the police to respond to every possible crisis, we can invest in hiring qualified experts including mental health care professionals and social workers who can respond to situations that the police can't respond to effectively, and allow the police to be called on in situations where their skill set is appropriate.

We need to change the infrastructure of MPD to make this happen. We can make this happen by voting to change the charter to establish a new Department of Public Safety, and create a safer Minneapolis for everyone.

Colleen Simmons, Minneapolis

•••

A Sept. 28 letter writer had a few questions she wanted to ask the Yes 4 Minneapolis people if City Question 2 passes. I think I can answer some of her questions. She wanted to know, how many police officers would Minneapolis employ? The answer to that is, they don't know. She wanted to know, how many social workers and mental health workers would Minneapolis have? Once again, they can't tell you. She wanted to know, can they guarantee we will always have enough officers on the street? The answer to that is: How can they do that when Minneapolis doesn't have enough now and our City Council (not a fan) — most of whose members voted to keep the language vague on the ballot and pledged to defund the Police Department last June — has made no moves to increase our decreased force today?

The "defund" people claim that the "vote 'no'" people are trying to stoke fear. Well, they don't have to. The huge bite out of our police force has taken a huge toll: the exponential increase in crime. I don't know what part of town in which the letter writer lives, but where I live, we are already in fear.

Donna Neste, Minneapolis

