Minneapolis has about 200 fewer police officers available to work this year than it has in recent years.

The disclosure came before a Thursday afternoon meeting, during which Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is set to ask City Council members to release funding to hire two additional recruit classes.

The city lost an unexpectedly large number of officers after George Floyd's killing and the ensuing protests and riots. The Police Department's future remains uncertain, with some council members seeking to replace it with a new office that would include police and violence prevention programs.

The Minneapolis Police Department had 877 officers on its payroll at the beginning of 2020.

At the beginning of this year, it had 817. With 24 leaving the department and another 155 on an extended form of leave, many for PTSD claims, the city said the number of officers actually available to work is about 638.

The budget included guaranteed funding for one recruit class this year. Arradondo is expected to ask council members to release $6.4 million from a new Public Safety Staffing Reserve Fund so he can hire two additional classes of officers. If they approve, the department predicts it could have 674 active officers at the end of the year, and 28 new people working their way through the hiring process.

Elected leaders have received conflicting requests from residents, with some arguing they need more police amid a crime wave and others arguing they should reduce the force and invest more in social services.

The new reserve fund was created late last year, and represented one of the council's most assertive efforts to leverage its budgetary power over the department.

The city's charter, which serves as its constitution, states that the mayor has "complete power" over the department's operations, but the council has responsibility for funding it.

A final decision on the recruit classes is not expected until next week. The Public Health & Safety Committee could provide a recommendation Thursday, but the full City Council would still need to vote on the matter in its Feb. 12 meeting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

