Readers Write: Trump’s address, tariffs, snow day
Trump’s MO has been to say one thing, then do the opposite.
•••
In his recent address to Congress, President Donald Trump portrayed the nation as thriving and strong (“Trump claims credit for ‘swift, unrelenting action,’ ” front page, March 5). However, his words stand in stark contrast to the reality we face due to his actions.
While he voiced strong support for law enforcement, even proposing the death penalty for those who kill police officers, he also pardoned the violent rioters of Jan. 6, a day that ultimately led to the deaths of five police officers. Trump’s professed support for the military falls flat when considering cuts to Veterans Affairs funding and the dismissal of thousands of veterans from their jobs.
Likewise, his claims of a booming economy contradict the reality of rising prices — which he had promised to lower on Day One — a faltering stock market and tariffs that threaten to drive costs higher and strain relations with our closest allies. During his speech, he highlighted a young cancer patient, yet at the same time, moved to cut funding for cancer research. His call to “Make America Healthy Again” is further undermined by his appointment of a known vaccine conspiracy theorist to lead the Department of Health and Human Services amid a resurgence of measles in Texas. A disease that the U.S. once eradicated.
While he speaks of America’s return to greatness, our actions on the global stage tell a different story. We have alienated our closest allies, reversed our stance on Ukraine by yielding to Russian President Vladimir Putin and embraced authoritarian regimes. In the end, Trump’s rhetoric may be compelling to some, but the stark contrast between his words and his actions cannot be ignored.
Paul Niebeling, Minneapolis
•••
It’s interesting that Reps. Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer invited members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team to Trump’s address to Congress and the nation. The irony? Buzz Schneider, Phil Verchota and Rob McClanahan were part of the “Miracle on Ice” team that, against all odds, defeated Russia. That hard-fought historic victory helped lift Americans’ spirits and renewed optimism. Unfortunately, that was then; this is now. Today, Trump and his regime collaborate with Russia and Putin, undermining democracy everywhere and peace in Ukraine.
Tom Ulseth, Minneapolis
•••
To our Minnesota congressional delegation: Every Democrat in the room during Trump’s speech Tuesday night should have stood up for the American public just like Rep. Al Green did. Protest signs were cute but did nothing. These are unprecedented times — we have to stop being polite and taking the high road. If every one of you Democratic legislators stood up — one by one or all together — to protest all the ways Trump and the Republican Party are taking from the American public and giving to the billionaires, just think of the impact of each and every one of you having to be removed by the sergeant at arms.
Becky Carpenter, Minneapolis
•••
I would like to thank the Democratic Party for embarrassing themselves in front of the American public during Trump’s address to Congress. This radical-left behavior and lack of decorum displayed by Democrats will pay off for Republicans for the midterm elections and beyond.
Thank you to the Democrats for opposing the massive government spending fraud exposed by Elon Musk. Americans now know that Democrats caused this massive theft of taxpayer money and are responsible for the corruption and attempt to cover it up — the vast majority of Americans support what Musk is doing.
Thank you to the Democrats for not standing or showing support for the family of Laken Riley, who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien who was allowed into our country under the Biden administration. We now know that Democrats stand opposed to the vast majority of Americans who want illegal immigration stopped and who want protection from criminals and gang members.
Thank you to the Democrats for not standing or supporting the child cancer victim or for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is on a mission to stop disease and make America healthy. The vast majority of Americans support the MAHA movement too.
Thank you, Democrats, for opposing the vast majority of Americans who oppose biological men playing in women’s sports or using women’s restrooms. By opposing women’s rights, Democrats showed that they are polar opposites of the large majority of Americans who stand with Trump on this issue. The Democratic Party may not realize it yet, but they have done more damage to their party than Trump could ever do.
Corby Pelto, Minneapolis
•••
A bull in a china shop is also “swift and unrelenting action.” And none of its’ action is helpful.
Douglas Larson, Deerwood, Minn.
TARIFFS
Let’s look to the past
For those who believe that Trump’s tariff wars will bring manufacturing back to America and increase the prices American farmers and manufacturers get for their goods, it would be wise to study history.
In 1922 Congress enacted the Fordney-McCumber Tariff, which raised the average import tax to about 40% and prompted retaliatory tariffs from European governments. According to the American Farm Bureau, farmers lost more than $300 million annually as a result. Then, in reaction to the stock market crash of 1929, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act was passed, contributing to a loss of confidence on Wall Street and signaling U.S. isolationism, according to Britannica. This also prompted more retaliation from foreign governments.
While neither of these tariff acts, in and of themselves, caused the Great Depression from 1929-1939, both exacerbated the global situation and negatively impacted the American people.
I think we just need to look at the direction of the stock market this week to understand that we are being put in a precarious position by this president and his billionaire buddies who don’t care about the impact of these executive orders on the American population.
Michelle Pichaske, Granite Falls, Minn.
SNOW DAY
Much love, newsies
While shoveling out the deepest snow of the season so far Wednesday morning, imagine my surprise seeing our newspaper delivery person hand me my newspaper, and then even apologize for being “late” as the delivery truck was running late. It certainly must have taken a lot of extra effort trudging blocks of deep snow to deliver many papers that day, and to get me a paper at 7:45 a.m. under such conditions. I thanked him profusely and wished him well.
I also thank the Minnesota Star Tribune for maintaining such a dedicated staff of employees to publish, print and deliver under such conditions. Many likely worked during the blizzard Tuesday night before heading home in such perilous weather, hopefully safely to their destinations. Your readership appreciates your dedication to excellence at all levels.
Michael Tillemans, Minneapolis
•••
I grew up in northern Minnesota. After a snowfall like the one we are having, my very clever mom would bring in a dishpan full of snow. Equipped with spoons and cups of all sorts, she would put me close to the table where I could play in the snow, making roads and buildings of all kinds. I don’t suppose my attention span was all that long, but I still remember the good time I had playing in the snow, about 85 years ago.
Karen Olson, Golden Valley
