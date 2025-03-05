Readers Write: Trump’s address, tariffs, snow day

To our Minnesota congressional delegation: Every Democrat in the room during Trump’s speech Tuesday night should have stood up for the American public just like Rep. Al Green did. Protest signs were cute but did nothing. These are unprecedented times — we have to stop being polite and taking the high road. If every one of you Democratic legislators stood up — one by one or all together — to protest all the ways Trump and the Republican Party are taking from the American public and giving to the billionaires, just think of the impact of each and every one of you having to be removed by the sergeant at arms.