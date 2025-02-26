Readers Write: Trump budget, Ozempic, Ukraine

There are 100 GOP members of the Legislature in St. Paul, all of whom presumably voted for the GOP ticket on their ballot and have spent the better part of a decade showing nothing but spineless fealty to President Donald Trump and his cult of followers. The fact that barely more than a dozen of those members showed the weakest possible sign that they still have some level of decency in them by expressing feint support of society’s most vulnerable without even mentioning what an egregious handout society’s most well-off are receiving in the Republican spending plan isn’t brave and doesn’t deserve praise. It deserves nothing but scorn for the dozens of other Republicans in St. Paul and millions throughout the country who clearly think otherwise and still stand behind the awful decisions they made in the voting booth in November.