Readers Write: Trump administration cuts, tariffs, trans athletes

The letter to the editor prominently featured in the Star Tribune on April 13, “One of us was shut out of sports. Don’t repeat that mistake,” asked for more truth but provided incorrect statements. The claim that the executive order bans transgender athletes from participating in sports is not correct. Consistent with federal Title IX, the executive order requires all athletes to play on sports teams that align with their biological sex. As pointed out in the letter, for decades, biological females, if they have the skill, have played on biological male teams and have retained their female gender expression. Likewise, transgender females/biological males can try out for and, if selected, play on biological male teams and compete against other biological males and retain their female gender expression. I am not aware of any concerns about transgender males/biological females playing on either biological male or biological female sports teams but in either case, they can retain their male gender expression.