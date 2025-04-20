Readers Write: Trump administration cuts, tariffs, trans athletes

•••
Upon learning that the Trump administration is considering extreme cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), we in Duluth were immediately alarmed with the possibility of the closure of our own Great Lakes Toxicology and Ecology Division of the U.S. EPA. On March 25, hundreds of area citizens protested any reduction in funding outside the lab in Duluth.
This lab, established in 1970, has been our area’s safeguard against environmental pollution and our reliable source of information on the harmful effects of chemicals introduced into our environment. From identifying asbestos pollution of Lake Superior in the 1970s to research on toxic chemicals such as DDT, PCBs and PFAS, the dedicated scientists at this lab have been working to protect human health and the health of our drinking water.
Our Duluth lab contributes greatly to our local economy as well. In 2021, it brought $15 million in wages, grants and contracts. The loss of jobs and the vital work of the staff would be severely harmful. The 170 personnel currently on staff have worked tirelessly over the years putting public and environmental health at the top of their priorities. Closing this lab would be a terrible attack on science and on all of us.
I urge everyone to speak up and protest any cuts to EPA staff and programs. Our health, now and in the future, depends upon it.
Linda Herron, Duluth
