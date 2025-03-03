Readers Write: Trans athletes, Trump berates Zelenskyy
Trans women belong in our sport, current and former North Star Roller Derby skaters say.
We are current and former roller derby players who played in one of the largest leagues in Minnesota, North Star Roller Derby. We write in response to Karen Tolkkinen’s Feb. 23 column, which argued against the inclusion of trans women in women’s sports (“Transgender girls have an unfair advantage in girls’ sports”). The column targeted an individual trans woman who previously played roller derby in a rural Minnesota league. Each of us played in roller derby bouts against this league and the aforementioned player. There was absolutely nothing unsafe or unfair about this player being on the team. She in no way gave her team an advantage or unfairly tipped the odds.
As Tolkkinen’s column itself made clear, no one in that league voiced any concerns with the player she singled out. Nor did we, those who played against the team, have any concerns — she was simply another skater. We’ve all played with and against trans women in this intense, full-contact sport, and we will continue to welcome gender expansive skaters as both teammates and opponents. Claims that trans women have an innate advantage in sports, much less roller derby, are nonsense.
Trans and gender expansive people belong in roller derby. Those who cannot understand this and who have never played roller derby, yet seek to police it, should find a different sport to watch. We stand with the skater that Tolkkinen targeted and with all trans and gender expansive skaters who are simply trying to live their lives in peace, playing a sport they love.
Kitrina Barry, Kori Brown, Kate Cornish, Carin Huset Ness, Alane Klein, Kelli Lassig, Mary Lindy Linda, Liz Lorge, Katie Rodriguez MacInnes, Amanda Pomerleau, Pamela Redenius, Andrea Rahkola Hall, Jessie Whitaker and Kristina Winn
ZELENSKYY AT THE WHITE HOUSE
Shame on us
On Friday I witnessed the president and vice president of the United States engage in negotiation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine (“Trump berates Zelenskyy in Oval Office,” front page, March 1). I was totally shocked and embarrassed at the level of disrespect displayed toward the Ukrainian leader. Zelenskyy has led his country through three years of brutal battle with Russia to fend off a hostile takeover. He has seen tens of thousands of his people die and many Ukrainian cities reduced to rubble. Donald Trump and JD Vance’s status as leaders pales in comparison to the stature of Zelenskyy as a world leader. He has known realities of war that Trump and Vance can’t even begin to imagine.
Trump wants Zelenskyy to hand over lucrative mineral rights without anything in return and shames him for not doing so. Trump is showing his allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin when calling Zelenskyy a dictator and aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Europe has given around 50% of the aid thus far to Ukraine. Trump inflates U.S. aid to Ukraine as $350 billion. The actual amount of aid given is closer to $174 billion. In a few short weeks, Trump has destroyed the reputation of the U.S. with the entire world. Keep it up, Donald, and watch the Democrats gain majorities in the House and Senate in 2026. You can then be afraid, very afraid of the consequences of your actions. Who knows, another impeachment may be in your future.
Jeanne Hendricks, Minneapolis
Trump Inc. has committed a grave injustice against the Ukrainian people and Zelenskyy. Pretending to appeal for peace, Trump is holding Ukraine hostage by supporting Russia’s invasion and attempting to obtain half of Ukraine’s mineral rights. This is clearly extortion. The just approach would be to understand and consider what citizens of Ukraine think their country’s response to the invasion should be for a fair and peaceful settlement. The just approach also needs to consider Europe’s security interests and their judgment of settlement terms. Recall that the rebuilding of Europe under the Marshall Plan did not require reparations, and it solidified Allied unity.
Threatening to let Russia overrun Ukraine unless we are granted mineral rights is a wealth grab, and Trump’s insults of Zelenskyy are nothing more than intimidating threats to that imperial end. His statements are worthy of another round of impeachment and recall of all his supporters in Congress.
Paul James, Eden Prairie
In regards to the recent Zelenskyy/Trump Oval Office meeting, I think that the gratitude should be mutual. Zelenskyy has thanked and praised the U.S. and allies publicly on dozens of occasions over three years for our support. On the other hand, the U.S. has supplied often outmoded weapons systems in exchange for the tragedy the proud Ukrainians have endured to maintain our forefathers’ teachings of democracy and self governance. I cannot recall if this administration has thanked Ukraine for that.
The whole war is of immediate importance to Ukraine and of proximal importance to many countries in Europe that were part of the Russian empire that Putin wants to repatriate to Russia. By the way, why was TASS, the Russian propaganda machine, present at the meeting?
Frank Ondrey, Minnetonka
Zelenskyy had breakfast Friday morning with many Democrats, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and came into the White House with a chip on his shoulder and basically found out that he doesn’t have the power he thought he had with former President Joe Biden. In fact, he made many mistakes last year during the campaign. Not only did he support Kamala Harris, but he campaigned against Trump. He saw a fool and sucker in Biden and thought it would work with Trump. His mission was to get the U.S. involved in his war with U.S. boots on the ground and he got duped big time. Trump wants peace.
Until he apologizes to Trump and makes a real concerted effort to make peace with Putin with Trump’s help, he is floundering. He has been told that the billions in American taxpayer money will be repaid in allowing America to go into Ukraine and take minerals out. You can tell when a person has a closed mind when they cross their arms as Zelenskyy did this during his visit with Trump. Now, he has two recourses: He can go back to Ukraine and possibly be deposed and lose the war with Russia, or he can come crawling back, apologizing to Trump (remember, America does not need Ukraine) and accept America’s terms.
Peggy Teslow, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Trump continues to find new ways to diminish his office and denigrate the stature of the United States. Trump’s belligerent behavior toward Zelenskyy in front of the cameras Friday was a new level of arrogance, even for him. He states that he wants negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, but he publicly undermines Ukraine’s negotiating position by threatening to withdraw military support — in essence forcing “peace terms at any cost” on Ukraine. Putin was obviously ecstatic that Trump took Russia’s side during that meeting. Trump’s bizarre affinity for Putin means that Russia has no incentive to compromise anything in negotiations. And Vance’s pithy statements, made for the benefit of the cameras, about diplomacy and ingratitude demonstrated his own incomprehension of recent history.
Brian Leonard, Woodbury
Given his affinity for Putin, there was never going to be a fair agreement brokered by Trump to support Ukrainian security in exchange for rights to their rare earth mineral wealth. As a leader, Zelenskyy was wise to step away. But Trump was also right, after publicly humiliating and castigating the president of a war-torn nation, in claiming “This is going to be great television.” Maybe that was the point all along.
Patricia Arneson, Wayzata
I am writing to express my sincerest apologies for the recent comments made by the president regarding Zelenskyy and, by extension, the citizens of Ukraine. As an American, I sincerely appreciate the importance of fostering respectful and constructive relationships with our international allies. The president’s remarks do not reflect the views of all Americans, and I regret any discomfort or offense they may have caused. Despite the despicable nature of these recent statements, I hope we can continue to strengthen cooperation and understanding between our nations.
Steven B. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.
I admire Zelenskyy. He’s now stood up to two dictators.
Scott Gutknecht, Inver Grove Heights
