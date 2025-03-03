Readers Write: Trans athletes, Trump berates Zelenskyy

Trump wants Zelenskyy to hand over lucrative mineral rights without anything in return and shames him for not doing so. Trump is showing his allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin when calling Zelenskyy a dictator and aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Europe has given around 50% of the aid thus far to Ukraine. Trump inflates U.S. aid to Ukraine as $350 billion. The actual amount of aid given is closer to $174 billion. In a few short weeks, Trump has destroyed the reputation of the U.S. with the entire world. Keep it up, Donald, and watch the Democrats gain majorities in the House and Senate in 2026. You can then be afraid, very afraid of the consequences of your actions. Who knows, another impeachment may be in your future.