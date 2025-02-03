Readers Write: Trade war, Elon Musk

While Trump is golfing in Florida, Americans will be suffering the consequences of his actions. That is primarily due to willful ignorance. More than 77 million people voted for this, whether they admit it or not. So many people voted for him “for the economy” without actually looking at his economic policies. Voters chose to remain uneducated, which is one of the most disappointing aspects of the entire situation. While Trump has lied about many things, he was forthcoming about his plans to impose tariffs, but many never took the time to truly understand what that means. Overall, while this is a reflection of Trump’s need for power, it is also reflection of the American peoples’ willingness to remain uneducated, and that is a problem.