Readers Write: The Lake Street raid and policing in Minneapolis

•••
The other day I ran into a St. Paul police officer at a local deli and gave him a subtle nod of respect as I walked by him. I grew up in St. Paul, and 12 of my high school classmates went on to become police officers. Their job is really difficult, and they deal with the worst of worst and put their lives on the line every day they work the beat. These hardworking officers are our friends and neighbors, and I always look at them with respect. In essence, we know them and we see them.
It was with a heavy heart, then, that I opened the paper Wednesday morning to see masked and heavily armed law enforcement agents raiding a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis (“Federal, local agents clash with protesters on Lake Street,” June 4). They’ll tell you these agents need to protect their identities, as these are dangerous gang members who could threaten them or their families. Fair enough, maybe that’s the case, but at the end of the day it’s not the type of policing I want in my city or society in general. That type of policing, whether you like it or not, has an odious smell to it. I do not want to walk down my street seeing masked agents plucking people off the street carrying semi-automatics. It reeks of Nazi Germany — there, I said it.
Ask me what type of police I want in the city. I want the officer in the deli or my classmate who honorably retired after 30 years on the force a few months ago. I can see them, and I know them, as their identities aren’t concealed. To those agents in the recent raids, I ask you: Which officer do you want to be? The one who commands my respect or the one who makes my stomach turn?
Sean Klett, Woodbury
•••
To Unidos MN spokesperson Luis Argueta, the Rev. Ingrid Rasmussen, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and various protesters on Lake Street during the raid of a Mexican restaurant, I want to say to you: Let the federal and local law enforcers do their jobs without interference from you people. That involvement could have made the situation worse with dire results to bystanders.