Readers Write: The Lake Street raid and policing in Minneapolis

It was with a heavy heart, then, that I opened the paper Wednesday morning to see masked and heavily armed law enforcement agents raiding a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis (“Federal, local agents clash with protesters on Lake Street,” June 4). They’ll tell you these agents need to protect their identities, as these are dangerous gang members who could threaten them or their families. Fair enough, maybe that’s the case, but at the end of the day it’s not the type of policing I want in my city or society in general. That type of policing, whether you like it or not, has an odious smell to it. I do not want to walk down my street seeing masked agents plucking people off the street carrying semi-automatics. It reeks of Nazi Germany — there, I said it.