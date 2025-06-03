Counterpoint: Pushing for police coaching records is legally risky

Because the state Data Privacy Act prohibits this, they propose that city officials should lobby to change the Data Privacy Act, and in the meantime, should bypass the law by assisting complainants to publicize their complaints on their own. Their proposal is problematic and legally risky because the Data Privacy Act is not designed to hide police misconduct, but instead to protect public employees from being tried and convicted in the media based on unsubstantiated complaints, which the authors acknowledge are certain to occur. Police officers deserve this protection because they are — quite appropriately — under such intense public scrutiny that a widely publicized unsubstantiated complaint would irreparably damage their reputation (and perhaps their career) even if it is disproved upon investigation. Moreover, city officials who try to bypass this protection would risk civil and criminal claims that they were indirectly violating the law.