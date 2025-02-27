Readers Write: Texas measles death, public safety

But after all this time, it’s obvious that statistics alone are not enough to flag down the attention of most on the council. And while many know, or have known, victims of crime, I’m afraid that relaying their unfortunate incidents of trauma to city officials, anecdotally, is not forceful enough, either. I have a couple of thoughts. The Strib could consider initiating a crime victim column, perhaps once a month or quarterly, where the unfortunate human targets (it could easily be you or me) of assaults, burglaries or carjackings are allowed to express their harsh, real-life experiences of losing credit cards, cellphones, teeth, vehicles, jobs or the ability to walk or think straight. And Minneapolis could hold regular listening sessions at City Hall, where crime victims, given voice, could help city officials better understand the consequences of continuing with a skeleton police force by fleshing out dry crime statistics with personal accounts of the stark realism of the streets. It’s the least we could do for the most underserved segment of our population.