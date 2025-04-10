Readers Write: Tariff trouble

From a student who came very close to failing economics, I’m hesitant to comment on the trade wars, and I fear simplifying the situation, but here it goes: Americans consume things. Lots more things than any other country, including China. We consume so many things, American business leaders thought it would be good for their bottom line to have all the things we consume made somewhere else, somewhere that pays workers a fraction of what workers in America would require. China and other countries stepped in to do that work. Now this administration wants those jobs back and wants to punish the countries that started making all the things Americans consume, because they do not buy as much from us. The problem is, those other countries do not consume as much as Americans do.