Readers Write: Tariff trouble

Oh, joy. President Donald Trump put a 90-day pause on most of his tariff war against the world, and the market bounced back up some. I feel like I fell down a well and climbed back up not even halfway. It’s still dark and wet in here.
Left in place is a 10% tariff on all imported goods that I’ll have to pay. I like it better when taxes are paid progressively by income, which is fairer and based on the ability to pay. Prices are still going up. Inflation is still coming. The chance of recession is still looming. The man in the Oval Office still doesn’t understand tariffs and world economics, and I’m not counting on him to come to even a basic understanding of it in the next 90 days.
Paul Rozycki, Minneapolis
So, somehow pausing the tariffs was Trump’s “strategy all along,” according to the Treasury secretary, but it was also because the president said, “Over the last few days, it looked pretty glum.” He said he would never back down, but then soon after said, “You have to be flexible.” The White House press secretary accused reporters of failing to “see what President Trump is doing here.” Even billionaire Trump supporters can’t see it, and they let him know about it.
This all seems like a big, stupid, self-inflicted wound, but maybe not. It could be just another bizarre type of cash grab the Trump family is becoming known for. I would like to see the stock trades of his inner circle over the last couple of weeks.