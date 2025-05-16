Readers Write: Support for police, Hennepin County race policy, librarian of Congress

•••
U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber’s statement that law enforcement officers don’t enter their profession “for glory or power ... [but] because there is gratification in keeping their friends, neighbors and communities safe” is a glittering generality (“From defund to defend,” Strib Voices, May 15). While many officers may have been motivated by noble intentions, it is indisputable that a significant number of soulless and sadistic people have also been attracted to the profession. How else do you explain officers who ram a broken broomstick up the rectum of a prisoner, or who break a prisoner’s neck by purposely giving him “rough ride” (with no seat belt) in a paddy wagon, or who beat handcuffed prisoners to death, or, or, or? The list of atrocities could fill this page. Stauber (who shows up at ribbon cuttings in his district for projects funded by the bipartisan infrastructure act, which he voted against but claims to have “advocated for” — whatever that means), attempts to mislead his readers by trotting out the tired “defund the police” meme. A Google search confirms that the “defund the police” movement flopped years ago. In fact, police departments nationwide have overwhelmingly received more funding, rather than less, since George Floyd’s murder.
Stauber’s clever wording (“After … Minneapolis City Council put forward a proposal to defund the police, Minneapolis police staffing levels reached historic lows ... ”) is purposely deceptive. Minneapolis voters defeated the proposal. It never went into effect. Minneapolis police staffing levels are low because the public has been given a jaded view of policing, driving many good people to explore other occupations. Minneapolis and other cities are addressing this problem, but respect for the profession among people who are actually paying attention won’t improve until the bad apples are removed from the barrel.
Craig Steven Laughlin, Longville, Minn.
•••
Stauber lauds President Donald Trump’s executive order empowering law enforcement members to do their jobs safely and protect innocent civilians, including enhanced punishments for those who harm law enforcement. Perhaps Stauber has forgotten that Trump pardoned all the convicted criminals who attacked Capitol Hill police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.
Stauber’s hypocrisy is even more disgusting because of his law enforcement background. He and the rest of the Republican congressional delegation from Minnesota should stand up in a public forum and defend their support for Trump’s executive actions. They won’t, because they are very afraid of revealing any daylight between themselves and Trump.