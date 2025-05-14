Stauber: From defund to defend

Adding insult to injury, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty — widely regarded as one of the most anti-law enforcement prosecutors in the country — tried to imprison an innocent state trooper even as she handed out plea deals to violent offenders, decisions she was apparently making based on race. In doing so, Moriarty has not only eroded the public’s trust in our justice system, but she has left our communities vulnerable to repeat offenders and made officers even less safe on the job. [Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: In the case of state trooper Ryan Londregan, Moriarty initially filed but later dropped murder, manslaughter and assault charges in the shooting death of motorist Ricky Cobb II.]