Readers Write: State spending, Elon Musk, Stark Law

Gov. Tim Walz just said that President Donald Trump is creating chaos, and this is not how you run any business (“State’s projected deficit grows to near $6 billion,” front page, March 7). How in the world could he possibly know anything about running a business? He has never run anything, and is clueless. He and his Democratic colleagues boosted the state’s budget from $50 billion four years ago to $71 billion as they spent the COVID-era windfall on numerous pet projects and “one-time expenditures,” but since they never are “one-time” and these programs become permanent, they are touting a likely $66 billion budget as being a cut and fiscally responsible? It’s a 32% increase from a mere four years ago! Is that any way to run a business? Walz has no clue how to run anything, and he needs to step aside and let people who have lived in the real world take over.