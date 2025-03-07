Readers Write: State spending, Elon Musk, Stark Law
Under Gov. Tim Walz, fiscal responsibility has left the building.
Gov. Tim Walz just said that President Donald Trump is creating chaos, and this is not how you run any business (“State’s projected deficit grows to near $6 billion,” front page, March 7). How in the world could he possibly know anything about running a business? He has never run anything, and is clueless. He and his Democratic colleagues boosted the state’s budget from $50 billion four years ago to $71 billion as they spent the COVID-era windfall on numerous pet projects and “one-time expenditures,” but since they never are “one-time” and these programs become permanent, they are touting a likely $66 billion budget as being a cut and fiscally responsible? It’s a 32% increase from a mere four years ago! Is that any way to run a business? Walz has no clue how to run anything, and he needs to step aside and let people who have lived in the real world take over.
Jon Nicholson, Lilydale
The writer is a retired actuary and financial adviser.
There’s a special election on March 11 for Minnesota House District 40B because DFL candidate Curtis Johnson was found ineligible by a Ramsey County District Court judge who determined that Johnson didn’t reside in the district as required by state law.
When allegations about Johnson’s residency were raised by Paul Wikstrom, Johnson’s opponent, prior to the November election, fellow DFLer David Gottfried told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was aware of the allegations but didn’t bring them up in his own endorsement race against Johnson because he felt they were untrue and said, “To the best of my knowledge, the claim that Curtis doesn’t live in the district is false” (“Residency called into question in Roseville,” Oct. 25, 2024). Just prior to Election Day, Gottfried posted a selfie on Facebook promoting his door-knocking for Johnson.
In recent years, more and more accounts of fraud and waste in programs administered by Minnesota state government agencies have emerged, now totaling over $600 million by at least one estimate. How can taxpayers in 40B trust Gottfried to support efforts to uncover fraud, waste and abuse when election fraud was right under his nose and he just blew it off?
Kathy McCarthy, Shoreview
Just a quick reminder: Minnesota has gone from a $17 billion surplus to an upcoming deficit. During those years the DFL trifecta raised taxes by $10 billion, increased government spending by 43% from 2022 to 2024 and let at least $250 million in fraud occur. Now the DFL is attempting to blame federal policy and Trump for their gross fiscal mismanagement. And the Democratic Party wonders why they lost elections at so many levels and with so many demographics. It’s pretty obvious.
Kevin Sell, Minneapolis
I understand the state now may be facing a multibillion-dollar deficit in 2029. When we had a solid surplus, the answer seemed to be “more spending.” When we have a deficit, the answer should not be “more taxes.”
Brad Blasing, Edina
ELON MUSK
AIDS is preventable — keep it that way
I was among the cohort of primary care doctors caring for AIDS patients in the era before effective antiviral medications. I am haunted by memories of young men who came to see me in clinic because of a cough and then — even with treatment — died within days. It seemed a miracle when research found medications to suppress the virus. Today medications given to pregnant women can suppress the virus so that their babies do not acquire HIV at birth.
Minnesota Star Tribune contributing columnist Andy Brehm wrote in the March 6 commentary “Our writers weigh in” that he supports the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The program, started by President George W. Bush, delivers HIV medication in many impoverished areas of the world. I believe most members of Congress support PEPFAR. But will they step up now to assure that U.S. funding actually reaches those in need, including pregnant women and newborns? I am not reassured by the U.S. Supreme Court decision that seems to say that the Trump administration has to deliver allocated funds. Aid organizations must go through a slow and chaotic process to apply for waivers. These organizations are losing staff who identify mothers and babies who need assistance. Science magazine reports chaos in Elon Musk’s home country of South Africa as medication delivery programs are collapsing.
Members of Congress who call themselves “pro-life” need to insist that the Trump administration deliver on its promises not to harm life with its cuts.
James Haefemeyer, Minneapolis
On Thursday, one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets exploded shortly after launch, raining debris all over the Caribbean. This is the second catastrophic failure in a row. Does anyone else see the ironic metaphor here? Perhaps Musk should look after improving his own business before trying to “improve” the government by largely random destruction. And by the way, does SpaceX get a bill for all the cleanup and commercial flight delays caused by this space garbage falling from the sky?
Bob Guenter, St. Paul
Musk is a billionaire who spent over $300 million on Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump is now the president who has abandoned Ukraine, made enemies of Canada and Mexico, befriended Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatened to destroy a whole host of government departments. Now, according to a March 5 Associated Press article, Musk is secretly funding deceptive ads in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race in favor of former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. Don’t let Elon Musk ruin Wisconsin too. Vote for Judge Susan Crawford on April 1.
Philip McAndrew, Kenosha, Wis.
Little-known fact:
Did you know that you can fight big money in politics? In our state we have the Political Contribution Refund (PCR) program! This program is financed by the state, and if you give $75 as an individual or $150 as a married couple, you get reimbursed, often within two weeks!
You can give to qualified candidates in your local congressional district directly or to the Minnesota DFL or GOP. Your choice.
You write the check, are given a receipt, fill out a very, very short form, and mail it in. Later, the money is refunded to you. You can do this in person with someone in your district and get the receipt immediately, or do it online and the receipt is mailed to you along with the form.
This is so, so easy; we should all be doing it. It is a way to get our voice into politics. Don’t let big money make all of your decisions!
Kerry Anderson, Plymouth
HEALTH CARE
Stark Law needs another look
As a physical therapist in the Twin Cities, I am concerned about a loophole in the Stark Law that undermines patient care. Originally, the Stark Law was designed to prevent physicians from profiting off of referrals to services they own, reducing conflicts of interest. However, it still allows physicians to own physical therapy services, leading to situations where patients are pressured to use physical therapy facilities within the same practice, even when other excellent options are available.
In Minnesota, patients have the right to choose their health care providers, including physical therapy. Yet, many are being steered toward specific facilities that primarily serve the financial interests of large orthopedic practices or health care systems, rather than their own well-being. This reduces patient choice and may not provide the most suitable care.
As health care providers dedicated to patient welfare, we must advocate for transparency and fairness. The Stark Law, while important, needs to be revisited and strengthened to ensure patients are protected from financial pressures influencing their care. I urge lawmakers to address this loophole, so Minnesota patients can make health care decisions based on their individual needs, not the financial interests of large health care entities. It’s time for change.
Amy Kusterman, Oakdale
