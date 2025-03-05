From Opinion: Our writers weigh in on Trump’s address to Congress

Trump’s speech was in large part a well-deserved victory lap for critical executive actions he has taken to stop the crisis at the southern border and reverse insidious cultural trends that Americans have had enough of. The president reminded us that thanks to him, illegal border crossings are at an all-time low, women will be protected from biological men invading their athletic competitions and locker rooms, and divisive racial quotas are no longer part of federal contracting and hiring policies. These mentions drew big applause at the Capitol, and I suspect did at most viewers’ homes, too. They sure did at mine. Ending wokeism and the flood of migrants into the United States are common-sense no-brainers.