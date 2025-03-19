Readers Write: Sen. Eichorn’s arrest, trans athletes, kidney disease

•••
State Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, was arrested in Bloomington Monday for allegedly soliciting who he thought was a teenage girl for sex (“GOP calls for Eichorn to resign after arrest,” March 19). Turns out the teenager was actually a Twin Cities police detective.
The Republicans, as they should, have called for him to resign. As did Minnesota DFL executive director Heidi Kraus Kaplan, who said “No one who solicits children belongs anywhere near public office or the State Capitol.”
I ask: How is this different from state Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, being arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into her late father’s home where his widow still lived? Police say she left her Woodbury home in the middle of the night dressed all in black and carrying a flashlight covered with a black sock. How is this different from Eichorn’s actions? Both were arrested and charged with felonies, and both were dealing with vulnerable people.
After the 2024 legislative session ended, both Gov. Tim Walz and DFL Chair Ken Martin called for Mitchell to resign. But the Senate DFLers decided that she should have due process and wait for her trial. Mitchell then, somehow, was able to get her trial postponed until after the current legislative session is over.
I do not approve of either of these alleged transgressions. Could these two opposite feelings from the DFL be tied to their desire to maintain power? Just asking.
Michael McLean, Richfield