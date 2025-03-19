Readers Write: Sen. Eichorn’s arrest, trans athletes, kidney disease

I am writing this letter in response to Gina Rickert’s March 15 commentary “An elite female athlete’s perspective on gender in sport.” I have been in health care all my life, and am a retired woman with a doctorate in nursing practice. In life, online and in my practice, I have encountered parents of children born with ambiguous genitalia who are faced with many difficult decisions. I have not been privileged to speak with any of these children as adults. I can understand the concept of being born with male genitalia but feeling like a female or vice versa. I agree with Rickert, and do not feel it is fair for biological females to compete with transgender females. Having been born a year too late to experience the changes Title IX had on high school sports, I was, unfortunately, unable to participate in team sports but see the benefits for those younger than me.