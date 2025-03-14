An elite female athlete’s perspective on gender in sport

The overwhelming majority of Minnesotans support safeguarding Title IX for the same reasons it was established. For 50 years, girls and women have proven their strength and ability to compete, excel and reach full potential as student-athletes in the designated space carved out for them. The Preserving Girls’ Sports Act, authored by state Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, and state Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester — two women who lived through Title IX expansion and experienced firsthand how girls’ athletics can shape futures — defends the rights of every generation of girls to have a fair playing field. I support this act, safeguarding opportunities for female student-athletes, and urge you to stand with me on behalf of current and future generations.