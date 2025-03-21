Readers Write

Readers Write: Republican leadership, Xcel Energy Center, SHIELD Act

Rep. Tom Emmer has thrown his veteran constituents out with the trash.

March 21, 2025 at 10:29PM
Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer speaks to delegates gathered at the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer sent his constituents an email about a congressional art competition on Friday, March 14. Buried in the penultimate paragraph was a blurb stating that the “Veterans' Resource Fair, previously scheduled for March 20, 2025, has been postponed.” Emmer has thrown his veteran constituents out with the trash.

Emmer is not some first-year representative without institutional knowledge. Emmer is member of House leadership; he is the House majority whip. We have heard nothing from him regarding veterans' disproportionate share of the Republican regime’s firings. We have heard nothing from him regarding the Republican regime’s plan to cut 80,000 jobs from the workforce of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Nothing. He appears to be in full agreement.

Now, more than ever, veterans need to understand what resources are available. Now, more than ever, veterans need to share how changes are affecting their lives. Now, more than ever, Emmer needs to step up and be a voice for veterans in Washington.

Instead, Emmer throws us out with the trash.

Leland O’Brien, Chanhassen

Nineteen Republican state attorneys general have abandoned any pretense of being conservative and have pressured Costco to abandon whatever diversity, equity and inclusion practices it follows. In the past, Republicans and other conservatives believed that government should not interfere in private enterprise. That does not apply to the party of President Donald Trump.

In the past, many Republicans and other conservatives believed in following the law. Clearly, that is not a quality of these attorneys general either, as they claim that Costco’s DEI has been declared illegal, which is a lie. The Trump administration has declared that DEI must be removed from all federal or federally funded entities. But Costco is a private business, completely free from such edicts.

I worked for Costco for 13 years, and I can tell you that they make decisions based on what is good for the company, not what busybody meddlers want them to do. To my knowledge, Costco would not hire someone simply based on qualities that could be classified as DEI. Any applicant would need to show serious potential to do the job for which he or she was being considered. At the same time, the wonderful diversity of Costco’s workforce promotes respect, cooperation, enthusiasm and productivity.

I was a fan of Costco before working there because Wall Street analysts had told them, “Raise your margins!” Costco said no. The analysts said, “Make your employees pay a higher percentage of their benefits!” Costco said no, again. And Costco succeeded. As a shareholder now, I hope Costco tells the attorneys general to stuff it.

David Rosene, Brooklyn Park

I had to laugh when I read Republican state Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson’s quote about Justin Eichorn, another Republican, upon Eichorn being charged with felonious attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. “There is a line in the sand,” Johnson said. “If you’re accused with a felony, I think that’s serious enough — our law has distinguished that as a very serious crime.”

I’m wondering if Johnson is aware that the leader of his party is already a convicted felon. My guess would be that he knows but conveniently chose not to mention it. The hypocrisy of Republican politicians never ceases to amaze.

Vanessa Sheridan, Apple Valley

As a longtime subscriber to this paper, I have been following the divisive, rabid, hyperbolic and mostly false rhetoric toward this new administration. Enough! We have just barely survived four years of poor post-COVID policies resulting in our kids not being able to read or do math at grade level, small businesses unable to stay open, inflation, increased gas and energy prices, high grocery prices, supply chain issues, open borders resulting in a massive increase in illegal aliens who have led to trafficking of drugs, women and children, et cetera! Enough!

This past election showed America wanted change — and fast! And they wanted waste, fraud and abuse stopped and a more efficient and smaller government instituted! And that is exactly what is happening! And Trump has repeatedly promised that no cuts (other than to fraud) will occur to Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. Enough lies!

And let’s look at Minnesota. Our $17.5 billion surplus is gone, taxes increased by $10 billion and government spending increased by 40%, and now we are facing a $6 billion deficit! Enough! Our Legislature is in disarray, with DFLers a no-show for almost four weeks, with pay! Enough! And where is our governor? After months off to campaign last year and then more time off to “heal” after the loss, he is now off gallivanting around the country trying to woo voters! Enough! Stay home and do your job working for Minnesotans and getting our house in order! We are not in any position to be guiding any other state! Enough!

Linda Sainsbury, Hutchinson

NEW STADIUM

Yeah, no way

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the city of St. Paul and the private sports team the Minnesota Wild want Minnesota taxpayers to fund the reconstruction of the Xcel Energy Center (“State funding sought to cover half of arena renovation,” front page, March 20).

I do not see why — when we are considering cutting social services for disabled people — Minnesota taxpayers ought to involve themselves in the entrepreneurial endeavors of private actors. I request that our House and Senate vote no on funding this renovation, as it is simply robbing the people to pad the pockets of billionaires. Unless the people share in the profits of the Wild, they should not be on the hook for paying their business expenses.

Jack Lindsay, Eden Prairie

The writer is running for Minnesota DFL chair.

Another stadium project! Here we go again ... how many more times are the taxpayers of the state going to be extorted by the ultrarich owners of professional sports teams? “Assets to the community,” proponents of the scam will say. Compared to the thousands of independent business men and women in Minnesota who rightfully pay a huge chunk of taxes to the state of Minnesota and who employ thousands of workers, yet never ask for or receive any state or locally funded subsidies, it makes the contribution of men who hit hockey pucks, shoot basketballs or throw footballs look like a pile of dog poop in a cantaloupe patch.

Wayne Martin, Plymouth

SHIELD ACT

Peace of mind is priceless

Managing visitor access at a K-8 school has shown me firsthand the importance of strong security measures, which is why I support the SHIELD Act working its way through our state Legislature right now. Schools need multiple layers of building security to ensure peace of mind for students, staff and parents.

The SHIELD Act would provide funding for schools across our state to afford necessary security upgrades. Providing schools with layered security measures such as controlled entry points, emergency communication tools and lockdown infrastructure ensure that, in an emergency, staff can respond quickly to save lives. Schools shouldn’t have to choose between maintaining their building and safety improvements. The SHIELD Act gives schools resources to do both.

Christine Haugen, Lakeville

