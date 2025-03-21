Readers Write: Republican leadership, Xcel Energy Center, SHIELD Act

And let’s look at Minnesota. Our $17.5 billion surplus is gone, taxes increased by $10 billion and government spending increased by 40%, and now we are facing a $6 billion deficit! Enough! Our Legislature is in disarray, with DFLers a no-show for almost four weeks, with pay! Enough! And where is our governor? After months off to campaign last year and then more time off to “heal” after the loss, he is now off gallivanting around the country trying to woo voters! Enough! Stay home and do your job working for Minnesotans and getting our house in order! We are not in any position to be guiding any other state! Enough!