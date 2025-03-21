Readers Write: Republican leadership, Xcel Energy Center, SHIELD Act

•••
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer sent his constituents an email about a congressional art competition on Friday, March 14. Buried in the penultimate paragraph was a blurb stating that the “Veterans' Resource Fair, previously scheduled for March 20, 2025, has been postponed.” Emmer has thrown his veteran constituents out with the trash.
Emmer is not some first-year representative without institutional knowledge. Emmer is member of House leadership; he is the House majority whip. We have heard nothing from him regarding veterans' disproportionate share of the Republican regime’s firings. We have heard nothing from him regarding the Republican regime’s plan to cut 80,000 jobs from the workforce of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Nothing. He appears to be in full agreement.
Now, more than ever, veterans need to understand what resources are available. Now, more than ever, veterans need to share how changes are affecting their lives. Now, more than ever, Emmer needs to step up and be a voice for veterans in Washington.
Instead, Emmer throws us out with the trash.
Leland O’Brien, Chanhassen
