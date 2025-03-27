Readers Write: Public health, state employees return to office

To be clear, gun violence is a serious issue in our country as witnessed by yet another mass shooting in New Mexico. Firearm-related deaths continue to be the leading cause of death among youth in this country — including accidental deaths, homicides and suicides — and adversely impact Black and Native American youth. More than three-quarters of school shootings involve a gun from the shooter’s home. About 80% of youth firearm suicides involve a family member’s gun. Minnesota is not immune to this epidemic of gun violence. Just last August, four children were injured by gunshots in north Minneapolis. Suicide deaths due to firearms are the major cause of suicides for all ages in Minnesota. In 2022, 31 children and youth died in Minnesota due to firearms.