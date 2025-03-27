Readers Write: Public health, state employees return to office

•••
Among the many executive orders and other directives being issued by the current administration, it appears that one has gone unnoticed by the Minnesota Star Tribune. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services removed former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s 2024 advisory calling gun violence a public health crisis from its website. That 2024 advisory had called for increased research funding about gun violence as well as other ways to limit harm from gun violence.
To be clear, gun violence is a serious issue in our country as witnessed by yet another mass shooting in New Mexico. Firearm-related deaths continue to be the leading cause of death among youth in this country — including accidental deaths, homicides and suicides — and adversely impact Black and Native American youth. More than three-quarters of school shootings involve a gun from the shooter’s home. About 80% of youth firearm suicides involve a family member’s gun. Minnesota is not immune to this epidemic of gun violence. Just last August, four children were injured by gunshots in north Minneapolis. Suicide deaths due to firearms are the major cause of suicides for all ages in Minnesota. In 2022, 31 children and youth died in Minnesota due to firearms.
Now is not the time to reduce funding or advocacy efforts to reduce gun violence injuries and deaths. Instead, all of us, the public and the Legislature, must do all we can to make it harder to obtain a gun illegally or accidentally and put an end to this horrible epidemic of gun violence.
Sheldon Berkowitz, St. Paul
The writer is former president of the Minnesota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
