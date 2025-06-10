Readers Write: Protests in Los Angeles, immigration, vaccines

Instead Trump seems to be trying to augment his power as president-king-dictator (as he would have it) by sending federal agents into Los Angeles in ways that seem designed to stir up protests, and then to use those protests as excuses to federalize a state’s National Guard over the governor’s objection (which hasn’t happened in 60 years) and call in the Marines (though they aren’t supposed to be used against civilians). Why else would Trump send sometimes-masked and plainclothes federal agents into situations where they are especially distrusted and disliked? They are distrusted and disliked in part because of their recent history of nabbing people off the street — sometimes the wrong people! — and then disappearing some of those people to faraway prisons, sometimes with flights to God-knows-where, sometimes the next morning and sometimes with no chance to contact their lawyer or family (if any). All this makes the ICE agents seem more like the U.S.S.R.’s KGB than an arm of a civilized, let alone still vaguely democratic, nation. Not to mention that free speech and the right to protest are both included in the Constitution, and that local officials should control matters unless things get really out of hand, and then the local officials should call out the National Guard.