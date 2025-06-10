Readers Write: Protests in Los Angeles, immigration, vaccines

•••
As a military family, we are compelled to speak out against a dangerous precedent: deploying active-duty troops against American citizens on American soil.
Using active-duty military forces in a law enforcement role is fundamentally wrong and dangerous to our republic.
Service members take a sacred oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They are trained to fight wars — not to police American communities. Blurring the line between military force and civilian policing undermines principles that have safeguarded our democracy for nearly 250 years.
The Posse Comitatus Act exists for a reason. Our founders knew military power must never be turned inward against the people our service members are sworn to protect.
We know the character of our service members. They are patriots who should never be put in the impossible position of choosing between following orders and defending Americans’ constitutional rights.
This is not about politics — it’s about the nature of American democracy.