Readers Write: Police response to domestic violence, Lake Street raid, trade

To the writer and others who agree with the sentiment of “Not the atmosphere we need” (Readers Write, June 5) you need a dose of reality. Going on high-threat-level search warrants or arrest details necessitates protective clothing. The external body armor we all see is there for a reason — to minimize injury. Over the years, protesters who exercise their First Amendment rights have gotten much more aggressive, as numerous videos clips portray. The act of “doxxing” is now commonplace, in reaction to which officers choose to protect their identity and that of their families. Further, a face covering affords some protection for the face and neck from thrown objects — either solid or liquid.