Readers Write: Police response to domestic violence, Lake Street raid, trade

I was disappointed to read about the continued lack of effort on the part of Minneapolis police officers in responding to domestic assault cases (“‘Red alert’: Researchers say MPD fails to address domestic violence,” June 4). While results of a comprehensive study were made public almost two years ago, the researchers involved in that study were back before City Council on Tuesday, raising the exact same concerns.
Last year, two Burnsville police officers and a first responder died at the hands of a domestic abuser, demonstrating how these perpetrators are among the most dangerous offenders law enforcement will encounter. Often, guns and drugs are involved, exacerbating an already highly charged situation.
As a prosecutor specializing in domestic assault and homicide cases, I received training on “evidence-based” prosecution, where we worked closely with law enforcement to develop strong cases that could withstand the possibility of a victim recantation. Oftentimes, as a case winds its way through the criminal justice system, many opportunities present themselves for abusers to persuade victims to recant their initial allegations. This “persuasion” takes many forms, from a benign promise to behave better to continued threats of harm.
It is this specific dynamic that may be influencing patrol officers and investigators who are already overworked and engaged in a less-than-friendly relationship with prosecutors. The cases are labor-intensive and often require a sensitive approach, especially when children are witnesses. When — as the study revealed — about 70% of victims identified in Minneapolis police data from 2021 through 2023 were involved in a significant relationship with the offender, this statistic demonstrates the pervasive nature of domestic violence.
If we can then extrapolate that 70% of 911 calls in the city of Minneapolis are domestic in nature, officer safety concerns should not be ignored. Responding to such a call, especially if a weapon is alleged or the assault has already been committed, can put officers’ lives in danger, as we saw with the tragedy in Burnsville.
Law enforcement officers need to know that they have the support of the public as well as the prosecutors with whom they are tasked with responding to and investigating these cases. I am hopeful that Minneapolis, and the Police Department specifically, takes seriously the recommendations of the domestic violence working group. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, as well as the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office, also needs to prioritize these cases by providing sufficient resources for training in evidence-based prosecutions, as well as support for the victims of these tragic cases.