Readers Write: Pete Stauber, SNAP, Medicare Advantage, violent extremism, Kristi Noem visit

•••
I was glad to see Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican representing Minnesota’s Eighth District, highlight the Niron Magnetics facility that has begun construction in Sartell, Minn. (“Minnesota’s next manufacturing revolution is here,” Strib Voices, Oct. 27). This plant will produce giant magnets from Minnesota iron ore and nitrogen while creating good paying jobs for Minnesotans.
Programs that helped support Niron Magnetics were the Minnesota Forward Fund, which did not have the support of Minnesota state Republicans, and a program that former President Joe Biden supported, the Inflation Reduction Act, which Stauber did not vote for. When we go to the voting booth in November 2026, please vote for the candidate who actually votes for federal and state funding to give companies like Niron Magnetics an opportunity to succeed.
Mike Menzel, Edina
•••
As a former miner and a constituent of Rep. Stauber, I would like to present a correction of his Oct. 27 commentary, “Minnesota’s next manufacturing revolution is here.” While promoting a magnet facility in Sartell, he claims that “The iron comes from mines that employ tens of thousands of Americans.” According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue 2025 Mining Tax Guide (available online), Minnesota’s mining industry has just under 4,000 direct employees. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, mining is less than 1% of Minnesota’s economy. As we work together to create a healthy economic future for Minnesota, we should acknowledge that hard rock mining is little more than a welfare program for northern Minnesota.
Bob Tammen, Soudan, Minn.