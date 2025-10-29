Readers Write: Pete Stauber, SNAP, Medicare Advantage, violent extremism, Kristi Noem visit

By allowing political differences to force a government shutdown, our leaders and those who voted for them are hurting our kids. They are denying them one of the most essential needs of a human being: food. One value we should be able to agree on, regardless of who we vote for, is that families should be able to provide food for their children. As someone who works in a public school with students from all backgrounds, I urge our leaders to end the shutdown and help our students have the fuel they need to grow and learn effectively. In addition, I ask the state of Minnesota to do everything in its power to be effective and creative in coming up with solutions to our crisis.