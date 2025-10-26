Commentaries

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber: Minnesota’s next manufacturing revolution is here

A new facility in Sartell will produce permanent magnets needed by industry using resources from our state and technology developed at a U of M lab.

October 26, 2025 at 10:59AM
Tom Grainger demonstrates the magnetism of iron nitride powder on a tour at Niron Magnetics in Minneapolis on Oct. 10, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s iron ore built America. For more than a century and a half, the Mesabi Range supplied the raw materials that won two world wars, constructed skylines from Chicago to New York and forged the rails that bound a continent together. That ore was shipped to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Gary, Ind., where American workers transformed it into steel that projected and ensured our national strength.

While steel may have built the 20th century, it’s magnets that are powering the 21st. Electric vehicle motors, speakers, renewable energy platforms, consumer home appliances, medical devices and weapons systems all depend on permanent magnets to function.

China controls 90% of global magnet production, and twice this year demonstrated its willingness to weaponize that monopoly. Exports to the U.S. plummeted by 81%, idling U.S. assembly lines while executives scrambled for alternatives that do not exist. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s iron mines — the same ones that once fed America’s rise — operate at reduced capacity, even as their ore contains exactly the material needed to produce breakthrough innovation that outperforms Chinese rare earths. The U.S. has the resources, the technology and the industrial capacity, yet remains hostage to Beijing’s export licenses while the potential of Minnesota’s Iron Range remains underutilized.

Last month, Niron Magnetics broke ground in Sartell, Minn., on a new manufacturing facility that could reverse this humiliation. The 190,000-square-foot plant from Niron Magnetics will produce permanent magnets using iron from the Mesabi Range and nitrogen from the air, materials that cannot be weaponized or embargoed by Beijing. The technology emerged from a University of Minnesota laboratory where American researchers solved a puzzle that had frustrated scientists since the 1950s.

The new manufacturing jobs promised in Sartell demonstrate that Minnesota’s mineral wealth can anchor advanced manufacturing. Each ton of permanent magnets produced reduces American dependence on a nation that views economic dominance as destiny. The iron comes from mines that employ tens of thousands of Americans. The nitrogen comes from the air. No supply chain stretching through hostile territory. No export licenses that are subject to diplomatic moods.

China spent three decades and hundreds of billions of dollars building its monopoly, bankrupting competitors with below-cost pricing until it controlled 90% of global permanent-magnet production. But the workforce that once made the Range synonymous with American industrial might still exists, even if diminished by decades of disappearing opportunities.

The demand is staggering and growing. Tesla needs roughly 10 kilograms per vehicle, while Ford is targeting 2 million EVs by 2026. Every wind turbine requires up to 2 tons. But the new Sartell permanent-magnet facility will produce 1,500 tons of magnets annually by 2027, enough to begin breaking China’s stranglehold on the national-security supply chain.

Success requires understanding that China does not view rare earths as commodities but as weapons. They have demonstrated a repeated willingness to deploy those weapons whenever trade disputes arise, forcing American chief executives to plead with foreign bureaucrats for permission to build products in our plants. Minnesota’s iron nitride technology offers escape from that humiliation, transforming materials nobody can monopolize into products everybody needs.

Minnesota’s iron once built America’s strength. Now it can secure America’s independence by out-engineering our geopolitical foes.

Pete Stauber, a Republican, represents Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Pete Stauber

