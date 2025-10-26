U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber: Minnesota’s next manufacturing revolution is here

China controls 90% of global magnet production, and twice this year demonstrated its willingness to weaponize that monopoly. Exports to the U.S. plummeted by 81%, idling U.S. assembly lines while executives scrambled for alternatives that do not exist. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s iron mines — the same ones that once fed America’s rise — operate at reduced capacity, even as their ore contains exactly the material needed to produce breakthrough innovation that outperforms Chinese rare earths. The U.S. has the resources, the technology and the industrial capacity, yet remains hostage to Beijing’s export licenses while the potential of Minnesota’s Iron Range remains underutilized.