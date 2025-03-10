Readers Write: Minneapolis City Council, International Women’s Day protests

Despite the council’s regularly exercised veto power, Payne paints the mayor’s office as “the singular executive in control of local government.” Please recall we citizens voted for this check and balance of City Council power. Payne claims the City Council shows ”fiscal discipline” when they have regularly wasted taxpayer funds, reduced the tax base or both at once, like the Hennepin Avenue redesign in Uptown that eliminates driving lanes and parking, which kills taxpaying, job-creating businesses. Or the grandiose 1,256-page (versus St. Paul’s 304), costly and “progressive” 2040 Plan response that shows us the lengths to which our council will go to pad their progressive resumes at taxpayer expense in both dollars and livability. They favor the voices of tiny minorities like a bike lobby that has given us impassable streets with no parking for shoppers, deliveries or residents and are used sparingly whatever the season. Payne’s attempt to create a boogeyman merely reflects his own elitist, socialist efforts at the expense of common sense and the broader common good.