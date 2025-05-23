Readers Write: Mass shootings on campus, federal spending, Israel and Gaza, Memorial Day

A letter writer in the May 20 print edition of the Star Tribune takes issue with critics of President Donald Trump’s attempts to address the federal deficit, accusing them of logarithmic-scale hypocrisy and ignorance. I suspect the vast majority of folks would not be so critical if the administration was developing a thoughtful, balanced strategy for deficit reduction. The vitriol is reserved for, and clearly earned by, a meat-cleaver approach that disproportionately harms those who can least afford it; further alienates segments of our population who are already fighting for dignity and respect; damages our ability to monitor, predict and address natural and man-made disasters (like climate change); impairs future innovation dependent on today’s research and development; and diminishes our efforts worldwide to promote freedom and democracy. All while attempting to retain tax cuts that mostly benefit the wealthy and which will, according to nonpartisan analyses, actually increase the deficit! So, count me among the ignorant hypocrites.