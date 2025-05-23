Readers Write: Mass shootings on campus, federal spending, Israel and Gaza, Memorial Day

•••
Thanks to the reporter for the article on campus safety at the University of Minnesota (“Is the University of Minnesota prepared for a mass shooting? Students push for more safety measures,” StarTribune.com, May 12). I am the mother of two U alumni, one of whom is returning in the fall for graduate school.
I’d like to call attention to this quote from the article, attributed to University of New Haven Prof. Michael Lawlor: “The most important thing I say to people is if you see something, you need to say something, even if it’s a member of your family or a patient or your roommate.”
Under Minnesota law, a law enforcement officer, city or county attorney, or family or household member may file a petition for an extreme risk protection order (ERPO). If you know someone who has access to guns, and you have reason to believe that they pose a risk to themselves or others, you can request an ERPO, which is a court order that temporarily restricts a person’s access to guns, allowing family members to quickly intervene in dangerous situations. More information is available online at onethingyoucando.org/minnesota.
I would encourage all of us to continue to work on upstream solutions to prevent this scenario in the first place. It’s only impossible if we do nothing. The kids didn’t ask to be here; we brought them here. It’s time for the grown-ups to step up and protect their lives.
Leah Kondes, Minneapolis
FEDERAL SPENDING
Thoughtfulness: lacking, but required
A letter writer in the May 20 print edition of the Star Tribune takes issue with critics of President Donald Trump’s attempts to address the federal deficit, accusing them of logarithmic-scale hypocrisy and ignorance. I suspect the vast majority of folks would not be so critical if the administration was developing a thoughtful, balanced strategy for deficit reduction. The vitriol is reserved for, and clearly earned by, a meat-cleaver approach that disproportionately harms those who can least afford it; further alienates segments of our population who are already fighting for dignity and respect; damages our ability to monitor, predict and address natural and man-made disasters (like climate change); impairs future innovation dependent on today’s research and development; and diminishes our efforts worldwide to promote freedom and democracy. All while attempting to retain tax cuts that mostly benefit the wealthy and which will, according to nonpartisan analyses, actually increase the deficit! So, count me among the ignorant hypocrites.