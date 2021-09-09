Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and other enlightened politicians want police to discontinue low-level traffic stops such as those for expired tabs ("County draws line on traffic stops," front page, Sept. 9). According to the state, there are 605,000 unregistered vehicles in Minnesota. That alone seems to be a pretty big problem to me, but besides that, drivers with expired tabs also often don't have insurance, or are driving without a license. Drivers without a license or insurance are disproportionately involved in traffic accidents and traffic deaths.

I agree that people should not be stopped because of their race, but let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Mitch Anderson, Eagan

•••

As reported in Thursday's news, Ramsey County is planning to not make traffic stops for equipment violations. Has there been consideration of using Shakopee's policy of issuing repair vouchers as an alternative to tickets? That seems a much more effective way of enhancing relations between minority citizens and police, while still reducing the problem of vehicular defects such as inoperative tail lights. Surely those benefits are worth the cost of the vouchers.

James Cederberg, Northfield

CANDIDATE PAUL GAZELKA

To bounce his question back: Is that the road we want to go down?

Paul Gazelka, in announcing his gubernatorial bid (Minnesota section, Sept. 9), stated that "I've never seen Minnesotans more divided, angry and afraid than they are today. Is that the road we want to go down?" No, it isn't the road I want to go down, so I will not vote for Mr. Gazelka or any other GOP candidate. The GOP has become the anti-mask, anti-vaccination, anti-science, anti-BIPOC, anti-LGBTQ and anti-women party. Also, the anti-democracy party with their support of former President Donald Trump's Big Lie. I will look to people who embrace inclusiveness and a willingness to take the steps necessary to protect the populace from COVID and get our economy and lives back on track.

Pauline Schottmuller, Newport

CANDIDATE KATE KNUTH

Not sure she comprehends mayor's authority as currently defined

In response to the Sept. 9 commentary by Minneapolis mayoral candidate Kate Knuth, who argues that the proposed city charter amendment on public safety (City Question 2) would keep police and allow reform under the right mayor, as mayor she would do none of the things in her grand plan unless the citizens of Minneapolis also vote for City Question 1, a charter amendment meant to give this city what it needs — a strong executive mayor and a legislative City Council rather than 14 bosses with power over all city commissioners and chiefs.

Knuth is wrong in citing City Question 2 — it does allow for disbanding the police and firing the police chief, although it does not say so in bold print. That is what the lawsuit against the amendment is all about.

Vote yes on Question 1. Change the roles of the mayor and City Council, then let the planning begin.

Corin E. Kagan, Minneapolis

HEALTH CARE

Bigger staff shortage issues than vaccine mandates

When discussing mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers, inevitably there are two main arguments that are brought up: the belief that a mandate will cause staff shortages and that it violates the rights of workers. The first argument implies that there is not already a shortage of workers in places like hospitals or long-term care facilities. This is a chronic issue that health care industries are used to dealing with, because turnover in these positions is already high, around 19%, due to myriad of reasons like inadequate pay, long hours and demanding work. Even when this is acknowledged in vaccination arguments, it is never to suggest solutions to these long-term problems, only to attempt to dissuade people from supporting mandating vaccinations through fear that there will be no one to care for them.

What is interesting about the argument that mandating a vaccine is violating the rights of health care workers is that there are rules in place for working in professions that must be abided by in order to remain employed; often these are in place in order to protect the people being served. There are standards in professions like health care that must be met, such as keeping updated licenses, completing continuing education, and safety standards that must be followed in order to work in these types of settings. Failure to do so will result in consequences. Like these other regulations, being vaccinated for COVID-19 is just simply another step in order to keep patients safe, which is the point of the being in the health care profession.

Kylie Stoker, Elko New Market

THAT COUNTERPOINT TO KERSTEN

Ponderous verbiage, but is it equity?

I read the Sept. 8 counterpoint by Tiffany Albrecht ("Learning about equity means moving forward together," responding to Katherine Kersten's Aug. 29 commentary "When schools teach 'equity,' kids learn fear and anger") and I was struck by several things, but none of them could be addressed with a logic-based response, because Albrecht's counterpoint was her emotional stream of consciousness.

There were emotional bromides such as "much of which shows potential for positive change." Huh? Or "uplift humanity together," "confidence to embrace cross-racial dialogue," "equity encourages introspection," "equity harnesses our ability to see beyond … ," "equity amplifies stories that encourage resilience, self-confidence and humility," "it's about opening our minds and heart to the possibility of community," etc. They sound good, I guess? But I don't know. I read the words. I understand the words. But I really have no ideas what she means. I am left to guess, and maybe that is the point, because you can't quantify feelings.

I wouldn't know if she thinks "equity" is the solution, and at the same time, that there are an infinite number of intersectional identity solutions. I wonder if she believes if two plus two is really four? Or can one of my identities think it is something else, and could there be 30 different answers in a classroom? I don't know if she thinks socialism works but we just haven't tried the right kind of equity socialism? I pondered if "equity education" is more like "Horton Hears a Who!" or quantum physics multiverses? Heck, I'm left wondering if "equity" can cure the common cold, or where can I buy stock.

To net it out, as a sceptic, and really not sure what she's selling or if I am buying, I'd be willing to meet Albrecht in the middle. She can have "equity education." What I want is education dollars to follow the student, and cameras in the classroom, like police body cams. If this is the panacea of pedagogy, let's document it, memorialize it and stream it to all members of "the community."

Oh, and to the Vietnam vets: I don't share Albrecht's apparent belief that you are racist.

David Conklin, Victoria

We want to hear from you. Send us your thoughtshere.